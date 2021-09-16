See how to use WhatsApp’s ‘Multiple Devices’ feature

Many users, even without the beta version of WhatsApp installed, must have noticed that now in the “Connected Devices” tab of the app it is already possible to test the “Multiple Devices” feature, announced by the messenger some time ago.

The function is available for both Android and iOS, and came to solve an old problem with the messaging app: the need to be connected to the internet to log into WhatsApp Web or the desktop app.

This way, it is possible to connect your ‘Whats’ in up to four devices autonomously and use the service normally. Conversations take place synchronously on all connected devices, as it already happens when accessed via the smartphone app and the Web version simultaneously.

It is noteworthy that, to manage connected devices, it is still necessary to use a cell phone.

Our test was done from an iPhone, but the procedure is similar on Android devices. Lets go to what matters?

How to activate the beta version of the ‘Multiple Devices’ feature in WhatsApp?

1. Open WhasApp, go to “Settings” and click on “Connected devices”;

2. Tap on the option “Multiple devices (Beta)” and click on “Enter beta version”;

3. Now click on “Connect a device”. To connect a second device, just repeat the process – remembering that the limit is four devices;

4. Thus, even if your cell phone disconnects from the internet (or runs out of battery, for example), WhatsApp will continue to work on your computer or in another authorized location;

5. If you wish to opt out of the beta version, it is also possible. Just click again on “Multiple devices” and select the option “Exit beta version”.

If you are that user who created a group with yourself to be able to use WhatsApp from scratch and notebook, this message is for you: in tests performed by Digital Look, when migrating to the beta for multiple devices, these groups are not recognized by the connected device for the time being.

So, if you want to use your private group to send that message to yourself, that’s not an option and you’ll need to resort to good old-fashioned notepad – either electronic or paper. Other than that, all other functions work normally, as in the original application.

Ready! Now you know how to get in and out of the beta version to use WhatsApp’s multiple device option whenever you want.

Credit Main Image: Shutterstock

