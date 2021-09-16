See signs that indicate that your child has a mental disorder – 16/09/2021

More than a year and a half after the start of the pandemic, and the approach to mental health concerns, harms and care has never been so high. Some symptoms and conditions, such as anxiety and depression, became more evident in this complex phase we are living in, but it is important to say that mental disorders do not happen “out of nowhere”, on the contrary, they tend to appear gradually, from an early age, which leads us to take a closer look at childhood and adolescence.

Changes in mood and behavior, changes in appetite, sleep pattern, irritability, reduced school performance, lack of interest in usual activities, leisure, and isolation — many teenagers spend long hours in their room — are signs that may indicate any mental health problem, says Gabriela Crenzel, child and adolescent psychiatrist, master in child health, president of the Mental Health Department of the Pediatric Society of the State of Rio de Janeiro and one of the authors of the book “Children’s Mental Health and of the Adolescent”.

“Children and adolescents who have been developing a mental disorder present emotions, thoughts and behaviors that generate some type of continuous suffering, such as difficulty in social interaction, either due to lack of motivation or not being able to manage the skills that are necessary for this happen”, warns Gustavo Estanislau, psychiatrist, specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre, researcher at the Ame Sua Mente Institute and organizer of the book “Mental Health at School: What Educators Should Know”.

In addition to seeking professional help, parents should readily approach and talk to their children. Image: John Howard/Getty Images

Did you notice any changes? see what to do

By paying attention to these signs, parents and caregivers — which include teachers and family members such as grandparents and uncles — can detect problems at a stage when they are lighter and less frequent in the child and adolescent’s life, allowing for care that will be of lower complexity and with better results.

In many cases, parents are slow to seek help because they believe such problems will disappear, even if they have been going on for long periods of time. On the other hand, we still live in a society that does not fully understand that mental disorders are related to brain functioning, and do not depend only on a person’s willpower to improve.” Gustavo Stanislaus, psychiatrist, specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre.

An intervention based on early detection provides better use of the support network of mental health specialists. When we have this preventive look, the role of occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychopedagogists, among others, tends to be more valued, according to Estanislau.

In addition to seeking professional help, parents should readily approach and talk to their children. “Dialogue, listening, looking in the eyes, meeting friends, experiencing the family are protective and help to reduce the incidence of disorders. Adolescents are in a phase of transformation of biological, psychological and social aspects. It is a phase of identification with the me, to know who he is, what he wants to be and what others expect of him. The support and vigilance of those responsible is essential,” says Sandra Plessim, pediatrician, hebiatrician and president of the Adolescence Department of the Bahia Society of Pediatrics.

most frequent disorders

Among the most frequent mental disorders that can manifest in childhood are anxiety, the most common being separation anxiety disorders and phobias, learning difficulties, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), TOD (oppositional defiant disorder), language disorders.

Among teenagers, the most common are: ADHD, conduct disorder — when the young person presents a challenging or transgressive behavior, without signs of empathy or regret —, anxiety disorders, panic disorder, mood disorders such as depression, mood disorder. feeding, such as anorexia and bulimia.

Without help the problem gets worse

According to Crenzel, before assigning diagnoses related to mental health problems to a child or adolescent, it is necessary to identify the context in which they arise and if they are not temporary or circumstantial.

The attribution of blame between parents and children regarding the causes or reasons for the patient’s condition should be avoided Image: iStock

Parents and caregivers need to separate circumstantial from structural problems. There are quieter signals, such as a child who is hooked on a cell phone or computer screen and has little communication with the outside world. If it is something circumstantial, by proposing a change in routine with the inclusion of other activities, the child will immediately show a significant improvement. “When it comes to something structural, the proposal for change will be rejected and then we will be facing a more worrying situation”, says Claudia Mascarenhas, psychoanalyst and clinical director of Instituto Viva Childhood, located in Salvador (BA).

If they do not receive adequate support and treatment, children and adolescents may experience worsening of symptoms, chronic problems that could be faced, increased feelings of hopelessness, use of alcohol and other substances, according to Crenzel. “Without proper supervision, they are at greater risk of seeking support on social networks and end up being influenced in a pernicious way. In recent years, groups that promote suicide, self-mutilation, anorexia, that “teach” purging techniques, ways have emerged on the internet of getting hurt and strategies to circumvent the family’s surveillance”, he says.

In the trajectory of a mental disorder, it is common that children and adolescents do not have the resources to be able to understand what is going on, manage the suffering or seek help. When unaided, they may have more impulsive behavior. These situations can generate a disconnection from the family”, ponders the doctor Estanislau.

An important point in this process is to avoid the attribution of blame between parents and children regarding the causes or reasons for the patient’s condition. “It is essential not to make judgments and value what the child or adolescent says they are feeling. No one can assess whether the suffering is disproportionately intense or not. Receiving support and encouragement favors the development of autonomy, security, creativity, adaptability and self-esteem “, says Crenzel, master in child health.