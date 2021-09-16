See which stations in Recife have cheaper gasoline, and save

While gas stations do not feel the effects of recent changes in the retail market, with the end of the obligation for a branded service station, (one that is linked to a partnership with a certain fuel distributor), to be free to buy from another distributor, and even allowing the sale of ethanol directly from the mills to the gas stations, without going through the distributor, it is up to the driver to circulate around the city, always keeping an eye on the price list, to try to find out where the gas station that sells the cheapest fuel is.

The report of Jornal do Commercio circulated this Wednesday (15) through the North, South and West areas of the capital of Pernambuco and, with the help of the weekly price survey carried out by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), mapped where are the stations that offer the lowest prices for gasoline.

Before, it is important to make some observations. Generally, the stations that offer the lowest prices are those that only work with cash payment. In the West Zone of Recife, we find service stations that also accept payment by debit card at the cash price. The prices listed below refer to 15.09.2021.

Some more expensive stations work with discounts offered through cashbacks (which payment must be made through an application and the difference less is only computed on the next purchase, a way to keep the customer “loyal” to that station). The stations linked to supermarket chains (Extra and Carrefour) also offer discounts that can reach R$ 0.20 per liter, as long as the consumer pays on the credit card of the same brand as the establishment and supplies a certain amount (usually the minimum required to qualify for the discount is 30 liters).

One way to save, even indirectly, is to fill your car with gasoline with additives if it is costing the same price as regular gasoline. Is that the gasoline with additives has properties that keep the engine “clean” for longer, helping to consume less fuel.

Check the list of posts

According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average price of regular gasoline in Recife is R$5.973. The ANP registered a minimum price of R$ 5,799 and the most expensive service station is charging R$ 6,199 per liter of gasoline. See now the list of the five stations that are charging less for the liter of regular gasoline among those surveyed by the ANP:

Posto Royale – Avenida Visconde de Jequitinhonha 1656, Good trip : R$ 5,799

: R$ 5,799 Auto Posto Boa Viagem Eireli – Avenida Conselheiro Aguiar 2430, Good trip : R$ 5,799

: R$ 5,799 Eireli Escadense Post – Rua Barão de Souza Leão, 939, Boa Viagem: R$ 5,799

Roberto Fernandes de Araújo Júnior, ME Fuel Distributor – Avenida Beberibe, 3775, Port of Madeira : BRL 5,890

: BRL 5,890 Carice Comercio de Combustíveis – Rua Ernesto de Paula Santos, 913, Good trip: BRL 5,890