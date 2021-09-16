Sequence in which Datena is criticized “live” in his show a montage – International

A video in which a man seems to criticize live presenter Jos Luiz Datena, from Bandeirantes’ program “Brasil Urgente”, has been shared more than 116 thousand times on social networks since September 12, 2021.

But the sequence is a montage. The man seen on the tape actually spoke out against Datena, but not on his show. Scenery and informational stripe elements seen at the bottom of the screen do not match those currently used in the program.

“Simple man detonates Datena and goes viral: ‘I liked your show, today I’m disgusted to hear your voice’”, say the posts that contain the sequence, viewed more than 2.2 million times on Facebook (1, 2, 3), Instagram (1, 2, 3), Twitter (1, 2, 3) and YouTube .

In the video supposedly broadcast on the screen of the “Urgent Brazil”, the man says, among other things: “Datena, I’m Marcelo, here from Goinia, I’m hoarse because I went (sic) In the demonstration the day before yesterday, September 7th, I will defend my right, my right to come and go, my freedom of expression, and also defend the man who was prepared by God to save our homeland. (…) Boy, I liked your show, today I’m disgusted to hear your voice”.

Screenshot taken on September 14, 2021 from a Facebook post

In the posts’ comments, users highlight the fact that the reviews were supposedly broadcast live: “Putz .. and he left it in the air”, “He heard the sermo very quietly, and all embarrassed! Rrssss” and “They even cut him, people woke up and won’t be silent anymore, congratulations to this Mr. who had the courage to be honest in front of Datena”.

Throughout the sequence, it is possible to notice some sharp cuts and observe the presenter speaking, but without his voice being heard, indications that the recording of the man criticizing him would have been superimposed on the original transmission.

In addition, some elements seen in viralized publications allow us to verify that this is not a true transmission, such as the typography of the letters used in the information strip and the placement of the image of the man, which shows flaws at the top and side of what would be the studio’s teo space.

Screenshot taken on September 14, 2021 from a video on YouTube, suspicious elements marked in red

A search in the CrowdTangle social media monitoring tool for keywords “Marcelo + Goinia” led to a video posted on Facebook on September 12, 2021, in which you see only the man talking in front of the camera and with the caption: “Marcelo de Goiania, an honest, direct and frank man! A great patriot detonating the Datena of Band China”.

From this video, a second search was made, this time on TweetDeck, just by name “Datena”, which showed as a result two videos (1, 2) of September 11, 2021, one day before the installation of the recording in the scenario of “Brasil Urgente” began circulating in the networks.

In addition, the man mentions the protests that took place in several cities in Brazil last September 7th, and the current scenario of the TV Bandeirantes program is slightly different. Datena himself announced changes to the stadium during the July 6, 2020 broadcast.

In the program of September 13, 2021, it is possible to observe that the scenario remains as it was announced by the presenter in July of the previous year, with a white background, making impossible the transmission of the man’s video criticizing Datena in a recent program.

Checamos got in touch with the “Brasil Urgente” program team, who confirmed that the sequence is a montage.