Sergio Marone and Mario Frias exchange barbs on social media

The actor Sergio Marone, 40 years old, and the former Malhação and current special secretary of Culture of the government Jair Bolsonaro, Mario Cold, 49, exchanged barbs on social networks this Wednesday (15).

The bickering started when Frias posted on his Twitter a thank you to senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) for withdrawing the Paulo Gustavo Bill from the agenda, which proposes the release of R$ 3.8 billion to alleviate the negative effects economic and social issues because of the pandemic in the cultural sector. Frias said the project is “completely absurd”.

Sergio Marone, also ex-Malhação, as well as Frias, reposted Frias’ publication, criticizing the Culture secretary’s attitude, saying that he would leave “a lot of his former colleagues starving”, and making a provocation.

“I understand your bitterness at not having pursued an artistic career, but understand… if it weren’t for your blue eyes, I would never have had a chance on TV,” sniped Marone.

The actor also questioned Frias about a project called “Casinha Games”, which would have received R$ 4.6 million from the National Culture Fund, and which would be a project with the involvement of President Bolsonaro’s son 04, jair renan.

Frias countered, saying: “I’m going to stop creating a professional training course, to train low-income young people in the job market (…) to give money to a famous former colleague. Keep waiting”.

Of course, Strawberry, I’m going to stop creating a professional training course to train low-income youngsters in the job market, learning programming, graphic design, script creation, music production, etc., to give money to a famous former colleague. Go waiting. pic.twitter.com/wZKoH6JiuV — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) September 15, 2021

