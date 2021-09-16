Sergio Marone criticizes Mario Frias after transfers to project by Bolsonaro’s son – 15/09/2021 – Illustrated

On this Wednesday night (15), actor and presenter Sergio Marone published on his Twitter a criticism of the Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, responding to a post in which he thanks Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) for having postponed the vote on the Paulo Gustavo Law.

In the publication, Marone highlights an image that points out the transfer of R$ 4.6 million from the National Secretariat for Promotion and Incentive to Culture (Sefic) to the Casinha Games project (Digital Culture), which the text indicates as an initiative of Jair Renan, son of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The actor points out that Frias is starving former fellow artists and that, were it not for Frias’ blue eyes, he “would never have had a chance on TV.” “And the R$ 4 million in Renanzinho’s house? Absurd too? Explain?”, he also wrote.

Minutes later, Frias spoke on the network, calling the presenter “Morango” and classifying Casinha Games as a “professional training course to train low-income youth in the job market, learning programming, graphic design, script creation, production musical etc”.

The secretary also pointed out that he would not stop funding the initiative “to give money to a famous former colleague”. “Waiting for it,” he concluded.

The Paulo Gustavo Law proposes the delivery of R$ 3.8 billion by the Union to states and municipalities for application in emergency actions aimed at combating and mitigating the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the cultural sector.