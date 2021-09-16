Sergio Marone exchanges barbs with Mario Frias: ‘Leaves former classmates starving’

Discussion started after the Minister of Culture stated that he is against the Bill Paulo Gustavo

The actor Sergio Marone criticized the actor and current Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Cold, for being against a bill named after actor Paulo Gustavo, who died in May from complications at Covid-19, which aims to adopt emergency measures to help the artistic class. “I want to thank Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDP), leader of the government in the Senate, for removing the Bill Paulo Gustavo. This project is completely absurd”, posted Mario last Tuesday, 14, on Twitter. Serio shared the secretary’s publication and snapped: “That leaves a lot of your former colleagues starving. I understand your bitterness for not having pursued an artistic career, but understand that if it weren’t for your blue eyes, I would never have had a chance on TV.” The actor, who recently ventured as host of SBT’s “Mestres da Saboagem” culinary reality show, also asked questions about projects that would have received government funding.

Mario countered the artist’s statements: “Of course, Strawberry, I’m going to stop creating a professional training course to train low-income youth in the job market, learning programming, graphic design, script creation, music production, etc. to give money to famous ex-colleague. Keep waiting”. The President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro they came out in defense of the secretary of culture and Sergio responded by saying that he does not have a favorite politician and that he is not starving, but he is aware that many workers are in need. “Culture is not made only with an artist, but with illuminators, cameras, chamberlains, producers. About the Rouanet Law, which you call mamata, is an incentive to culture, several countries do this, encourage culture. Here in Brazil, weapons are encouraged, the agro stops putting poison on our plates, and can’t it encourage culture, education? A country without culture is a country without an identity”, wrote the actor.