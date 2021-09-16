Sergipe files a lawsuit against Petrobras for misleading advertising – Infonet – What’s news in Sergipe

Sergipe, 11 other states and the Federal District filed a Public Civil Action (ACP) against Petrobras. In the lawsuit, the authors allege that the company posted on the internet ‘misleading advertising’ in relation to the composition of fuel prices.

The lawsuit calls for the suspension of advertising, which, according to the authors, is intended to mislead consumers, in addition to asking Petrobras to be ordered to produce new informative content and pay collective moral damages.

In addition to Sergipe, ACP actors are Rio Grande do Sul, Pará, Maranhão, Piauí, Bahia, Amazonas, Pernambuco, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Amapá and Minas Gerais and the Federal District.

The Government of Sergipe confirmed that it joined with the ACP and that the State Attorney General (PGE) will await the outcome of the action to pronounce itself.

O Infonet Portal contacted Petrobras, but until the publication of the article, there was no response.

By Karla Pinheiro