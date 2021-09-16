Shipment of 1.7 million doses does not solve Brazil’s shortage of AstraZeneca

The shipment delivered by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to the Ministry of Health will not solve the lack of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in various parts of the country.

About 1.7 million doses were delivered to the paste around 15:50 this Tuesday (14). The amount is less than what is needed to solve shortage problems in the country’s largest cities.

The folder still doesn’t have a deadline to deliver the doses to the state governments. By the end of the week, Fiocruz’s goal is to deliver about 5 million doses, which could solve the problem if distribution were immediate — which has not happened.

In the state of São Paulo, for example, the hole this week should reach 1 million doses. The estimate is from the state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

With two weeks without receiving vaccines, the cities of São Paulo have brought their stocks to zero, but, with the application dates of the second dose defined at the time when people take the first one, the deficit is increasing day by day.

In Gorinchteyn’s calculations, each week without receiving AstraZeneca impacts the second dose of 340,000 people from São Paulo.

“The government is awaiting nearly 1 million doses that have not yet been sent to continue the vaccination. We did an ’emergency phasing’ with a second dose of Pfizer, but the intention is that this will not be permanent so that we do not have an impact with another immunizing agent,” he told CNN.

São Paulo tries to receive more doses

The state of São Paulo keeps about 20% of the remittances sent to the PNI. Maintaining proportionality, this would represent 340,000 doses, a third of what would be needed to solve the problem this week. The government tries to sensitize the Ministry of Health to be prioritized at this time.

The city of Rio de Janeiro has 22 thousand doses of AstraZeneca in stock. The state of Rio de Janeiro delivers to the city, this Wednesday (15th), more than 20 thousand doses of the 50 thousand it will receive from Fiocruz this Tuesday (14).

The capital of Rio de Janeiro keeps about 40% of the doses received by the state. Together, the 42,000 doses would not be enough to vaccinate the 44,000 people who should take the second dose of AstraZeneca this week.

Next week, 108 thousand residents of Rio de Janeiro should seek health posts for the second dose of the vaccine.

Use of different vaccines

The Municipal Health Secretary of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Soranz, believes that the replacement by Pfizer fulfills immunization, but that the ideal would be to have the AstraZeneca vaccine so that Pfizer could be targeted at teenagers, who can only take this option for now .

“We have been doing this interchange for over three months with pregnant women. And for over four weeks we’ve been making ‘AstraPfizer’ for anyone who wants to. There was never a shortage of AstraZeneca 100% and cities in the interior of the state are doing the same thing as us. More than 10 countries have had the same situation, we are dealing with it very naturally and normally, as AstraZeneca can be replaced by Pfizer with equal or better results,” he told CNN.

Situation in Belo Horizonte

The city of Belo Horizonte also has more vaccines to convene new groups for the second dose. The rest of the AstraZeneca stock will be used next Thursday (16), when people aged 55 will go to health clinics.

This will only happen if new doses arrive at the posts by this date, which the Ministry of Health does not guarantee.

The city is at the limit of the maximum application interval determined by the Ministry of Health. In practice, with this schedule, people aged 55 will have completed the exact 12-week interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has already suggested reducing the interval between doses to eight weeks. If more vaccines do not reach the city, the consequence will be to impose an interval greater than 12 weeks for people aged 54, 53, 52 years and so on.

Zero stocks

The capital of Tocantins has depleted AstraZeneca stocks. They had a signal from the state government that they should receive a shipment this week, but there is no date or quantity forecast for the time being. Meanwhile, the application of the second dose with AstraZeneca is suspended.

Porto Velho is also without doses of AstraZeneca.

CNN questioned the Ministry of Health about the deadline for distributing the vaccine to the cities and the exact quantities according to the proportionality criterion, but so far, there has been no return.

(*With information from Caroline Louise, from CNN)