Sikêra Jr. receives verdict on lawsuit and cries live on RedeTV!

Sikêra Jr. read the verdict live on RedeTV! about the process suffered by the Sleeping Giants Brasil movement (a consumer organization against the financing of hate speech and misinformation), in partnership with All Out, Põe na Roda and the LGBTI Alliance. The presenter could not contain his emotion and cried live on his program Alerta Nacional this Wednesday (15). “What these guys did to me and my family. The answer is given,” he celebrated, when he read that the campaign against him was suspended.

continues after advertising

The communicator began by asking if the decision could be made public. “Ladies and gentlemen, I just got some news. That’s why I say… Bend your knees. Pray! Pray! I’m just waiting for permission. That you take how here, how what’s going on, as a big answer. Did you confirm or not?”, he asked the production.

“Forgive me. I’ll make you aware of what’s happening. I don’t want to. I need to disclose it to my audience that watches me. Give me the glasses”, he asked, and then read the favorable decision of the Court.

continues after advertising

“Judge Airton granted the injunction and ordered the Sleeping Giants campaign to be suspended against Sikêra. What these guys did to my family and to me. What you did to me, the answer is there. It’s my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. they did it to me and my family. The answer is given. The Brazilian family is giving the answer. We no longer accept this mess, what you did to the children, to my family. It took a while! That’s why I say, believe in the Justice of your country. In the justice of my country I believe. These satanic sites, this satanic sleep there.” Sikêra Jr., presenter

Without mincing words, he continued: “There are only two oranges in Brazil who live in Paraná, they will have to cover the damage they caused. I also have the right to sue. What you did with my life, through the seal. Jesus will give you the answer. I still believe in the justice of my country. I do. I started to be called investigated. I, a family man, a worker. I’ve been working since I was 14. There’s a funny guy who suffers bullying a whole life and wants to take it out. My Lord Jesus Christ, I have nothing more to ask for, just thank you.”

continues after advertising

Sikêra was sued for homophobic speeches

In June, Sleeping Giants Brazil created a campaign on social media and won the support of thousands of Internet users to pressure companies that advertised their products on the program to cancel sponsorships. Almost 40 people stopped advertising on RedeTV!.

The journalist called homosexuals a “disgraceful race” when he attacked an advertising campaign for a restaurant brand that supported LGBTQIA+ Pride Day. The communicator caused an uproar and many artists criticized his behavior.

continues after advertising

The following week he apologized. “I want to ask permission from my colleagues, my directors, to say something that has been bothering me since last Friday. I’ve been getting thousands of messages (from people) bothered by the comment I made about the commercial that was used of children to promote sexual diversity. I received support from many, but I was also the target of a lot of criticism and attacks. I also know that co-workers who work in this channel were also attacked,” he began.

continues after advertising

“No one is immune from making mistakes. As I said, I have a responsibility to apologize publicly. I learned a lot from this lesson. I will continue here in the battle to defend the traditional family, to defend the children, but without ever disrespecting those who think differently There is no censorship in this program here. I will continue to defend the Brazilian family. You who felt offended, I ask your forgiveness. I extrapolated myself, as revolted by what I saw in that commercial, which I continue against. offended, what I can do now as a human, as a good man, is to say: Forgive me. My opinion remains the same, long live the Brazilian family!”, he added.