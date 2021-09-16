Simba closes a new deal and expands Record, SBT and RedeTV’s signal!

Simba closed a new deal this Wednesday (15) and the signals from Record, SBT and RedeTV! will be expanded. The three channels renewed their contracts for another three years with operators in the PayTV market and also in OTT with DirecTV Go, Oi Play and Brisanet, among others. The trio can now also be seen in Claro Box’s catalog, which has live and on-demand streaming services.

“Delivering very high quality content to the population is in line with one of Simba Content’s main purposes, which is the democratization of access to programming and the promotion of the national audiovisual sector”, said Carlos Alkimim, Director of Contracts and Distribution at the company.

In São Paulo, for example, RedeTV!, Record and SBT can be seen on the conventional Claro Net TV. However, until Tuesday (14), Claro Box’s service did not allow its customers to have access to the three channels. From now on, the trio entered the company’s catalogue.

continues after advertising

The novelty has been celebrated all over the place. Claro Box’s customers are seeing the disclosure right at the beginning of the decoder. All are available in HD versions.

The permanence of SIMBA CONTENT on pay TV and the advance in streaming shows that the joint venture remains strong, proving through facts and audience the relevance of the group’s channels, being present in all Brazilian homes, regardless of the technology used Simba Content in press release

Simba Content

Simba Content was created from a joint venture formed between the Record, RedeTV! and SBT with the objective of distributing signals among closed TV operators. The three stations are shown for free on pay TV and have been managed by Simba since 2015.

One of the main claims they made was to receive an amount to be part of the catalogs of companies that offer closed channels. The main claim was that this could create a monopoly. After negotiations, Simba reached good agreements with operators.