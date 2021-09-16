Simone Biles blames FBI for not preventing abuse by gym doctor – 15/09/2021 – Sports

American gymnast Simone Biles, 24, testified on Wednesday (15) in the US Senate Judiciary Committee on cases of sexual abuse committed by Larry Nassar, a former doctor of the American Gymnastics Federation. The athlete blamed the FBI and the entities that manage her sport in the country for not preventing the perpetrator of violence in the face of the victims’ first reports.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to life in prison for molesting more than 100 women — a lawyer who cares for several victims says that number could be more than 120. According to The Washington Post, Biles wept during testimony and went on to shake. At the Olympic Games in Japan, the American withdrew from participating in some disputes alleging psychological issues.

“I don’t want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds have suffered before, during, and even today, caused by Larry Nassar’s abuse,” Biles said.

“USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) knew I was abused by their official doctor long before I knew about them. We suffered and we continue to suffer because no one in the FBI, USAG or USOPC did what they were. necessary to protect us,” continued the athlete. “I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that allowed and perpetuated his abuse.”

Three other members of the gymnast, who also denounced abuses committed by Nassar, gave their statements. McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman.

Maroney gave shocking details of the abuse she suffered, including one that took place a decade ago in Japan when she was 15 years old.

“That night I was naked, completely alone, with him on top of me, harassing me for hours,” stated the gymnast.

The athlete also criticized the investigations. “I told all this to the FBI, and they chose to falsify my report and not only minimize my abuse, but also silence me again,” Maroney said. “It took them 14 months to report anything, when Larry Nassar, in my opinion, should have been in prison that day.”

“It was like serving innocent children to a pedophile on a silver platter,” said Aly Raisman. All athletes seek redress from USA Gymnastics (American Gymnastics Federation) and the American Olympic Committee.

The hearing came after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a 119-page report in which he said that the FBI in Indianapolis “has not responded to the allegations against Nassar with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and demanded.”

At one point, the director of the FBI, Chris Wray, asked for the floor to apologize and admit the error on the part of the institution he commands.

“I especially regret that FBI people who had the opportunity to stop this monster in 2015 and failed, and that’s inexcusable. It should never have happened, and we’re doing everything in our power to make it never happen again,” Wray said.