Simone Biles, in testimony about what she suffered: “I blame Nassar and the whole system that allowed sexual abuse” | sports

More information

“I won 25 medals at worlds, seven at the Olympics, and I am a survivor of sexual abuse.” That’s how gymnast Simone Biles introduced herself on Wednesday to the US Senate committee investigating the FBI’s alleged failures in the biggest sports scandal of the century: the case of sex predator Larry Nassar. Biles, 24, and three other elite athletes, also survivors of the former US women’s gymnastics team doctor, demanded that agents involved in the investigation be prosecuted for lack of prior action against Nassar while he, now sentenced , committed the abuses. “They must be accountable”, they asked, “disgusted” that they needed to continue fighting for the authorities to answer a basic question six years after the first allegations: “Why has nothing been done?”.

In the shattering testimonies of Biles and also Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, there was a constant complaint that the FBI agents they dealt with minimized and did not respond to the complaints in 2015. “The agent who interviewed me wanted me convincing that it was not worth opening a criminal case against Nassar”, narrated Raisman, who insisted on speaking with the investigators of the case for 14 months. Maroney, who told FBI agents how Nassar touched her genitals for hours when she was 13, had the answer: “Is that all?”

Nassar has abused approximately 70 girls and young women since the FBI learned of the first charges against the sexual predator in 2015 until his arrest at the end of the following year. The authorities’ lack of action, Raisman said Wednesday morning, was like “serving innocent girls to a pedophile on a silver platter.” The former doctor abused more than 300 athletes from the Gymnastics Federation and Michigan State University for two decades. In January 2018, he received a 40- to 175-year prison sentence, in addition to the 60 he was already serving in prison for child pornography crimes.

Support news production like this. Subscribe to EL PAÍS for 30 days for 1 US$ Click here

Asked what went wrong during the investigation, FBI Director Christopher Wray, who also testified Wednesday to the Justice Committee, said: “I don’t have a good explanation.” The Justice Department released a report in July detailing the “numerous and fundamental mistakes” the FBI made in its investigation into Nassar’s abuses. The document finds that several agents committed negligence, violated protocol and made false statements. The chain of serious errors allowed the criminal to continue abusing the athletes, many of them underage. “The action and inaction of FBI officials detailed in the report is totally unacceptable. They betrayed their fundamental duty to protect people,” said Wray, who has been the FBI director since 2017.

During her testimony, Biles, visibly upset and moved, clarified that she blames Larry Nassar for the abuses of those he was victimized, but also “the whole system that allowed and perpetrated it”. The five-time world champion accused the US Gymnastics Federation (USAG), and the US Olympic and Paralympic committee of knowing “long before” that she had been abused. Despite this, the FBI never contacted her for their investigation.

At 24 years old, the best gymnast in the world is an icon that does not stop growing. At the Tokyo Olympics, a psychological injury prevented her from competing as expected. However, she rose to the top as a leader in the work of breaking down prejudice and mental health problems. “I don’t want any other young Olympic athlete or anyone else to suffer the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured and continue to endure today,” he said on Wednesday, in his testimony.

“This hearing is one of our last opportunities to get justice,” said Nichols, who, when she was one of the best gymnasts in the country, was the first to report Nassar to her trainer in June 2015. She sent the complaint to the directors, that, instead of immediately alerting the authorities as required by law, they opened an internal investigation and forbade Nichols’ parents from going to the FBI. For the athlete, who saw her career jeopardized when she broke the silence, USA Gymnastics and the FBI “betrayed” the survivors by perpetuating and allowing a culture of abuse that, in her view, —shared by the rest of her colleagues— still prevails.

The senators asked the gymnasts what needs to be done to make them feel that justice is being done. “Ignoring who knew the what and When [soube], we cannot identify all the enablers and determine if they are still in positions of power. We just can’t solve a problem we don’t understand, and we can’t understand the problem until we have all the facts,” replied Raisman, who again called for an independent investigation into why the Federation and the Olympic Committee ignored it. the abuse reports. “If they’re not going to protect me, I want to know who they’re trying to protect,” added Maroney.

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.