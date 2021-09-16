Singer shows ‘before and after’ battle against alcoholism – Entertainment

The English singer Michelle Heaton published, on social networks, a montage in which she showed the before and after the face, five months after the battle against alcoholism. The founder of British band Liberty X started a long text on Instagram with the following words: “This photo is not for shock, it was my reality! 20 weeks ago, this was me, I was ruined, the immune system was destroyed. second, it’s me today – safe – strong, happy and healthy”.

Michelle Heaton followed up on her outburst with a text distributed by the British authorities in celebration of National Sobriety Day and National Recovery Month in the UK.

“It’s National Sobriety Day in the UK, an encouragement to celebrate sober living and a time to raise awareness about addiction. It’s also National Recovery Month, an encouragement to end the stigma associated with addiction,” he posted.

He continued: “The end of stigma opens the lines of communication that lead to better understanding. The day offers an opportunity to build educated support networks. Success is more likely when systems are paved with conscious, loving, and honest support. If we stumble, aren’t we more likely to get up again when we have a solid support system?”

“The encouragement of one day generates more support and awareness, leading to long-term sobriety. This is something worth celebrating! The opposite of addiction is the connection,” she concluded.

100 days sober

On August 6, still on social networks, the singer celebrated 100 days without alcohol. “100 days! Clean and sober! 100 days ago, I took this picture, the morning I went to rehab. I remember waking up after another night of partying in total madness and chaos. 100 days later, I wake up ( eyes still tired), but tired of just restless sleep, not drugged binge. All I could see was darkness, now I can see light. Where there was pain I feel joy,” he said.

“Admitting that you need or want help is the first and most difficult step. Let’s win it! One day at a time. Not for tomorrow, just for today! Help is out there,” added the singer at the time.