Solange and Valentina have already seen Tiago Pequilo’s penis

In the kitchen of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV), Valentina, Solange Gomes, Rico, Dayane, Medrado and Mileide talked about life before confinement, until they discovered that two people had already had one. affair with Tiago Piquilo.

Valentina started by saying that she was involved with the pawn, and was asked if he really needed penile surgery to increase the size of the organ: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t understand why he did that,” she said, laughing. To the surprise of the confinement colleagues, Solange Gomes said she also had a affair with the singer.

The revelation made the people get up excited. “Shared male,” joked one. “I’m moving this house,” Solange continued, who was also asked about the size of James’ penis.

I thought it was so normal, I didn’t need to [da cirurgia]. Solange Gomes

Afterwards, they changed the subject and started talking about plastic surgeries that they had already had during their lives.

The surgery

The countryman underwent a phalloplasty – which consists of the enlargement of the genital organ – and since he started to speak publicly about the subject, he has not left the media anymore. The procedure took place in the middle of the year and he said he does not risk deforming his penis. Currently, Tiago is dating singer Tania Mara.

