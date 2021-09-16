Solange and Valentina have already seen Tiago Pequilo’s penis

In the kitchen of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV), Valentina, Solange Gomes, Rico, Dayane, Medrado and Mileide talked about life before confinement, until they discovered that two people had already had one. affair with Tiago Piquilo.
Valentina started by saying that she was involved with the pawn, and was asked if he really needed penile surgery to increase the size of the organ: “No, I don’t think so. I don’t understand why he did that,” she said, laughing. To the surprise of the confinement colleagues, Solange Gomes said she also had a affair with the singer.
The revelation made the people get up excited. “Shared male,” joked one. “I’m moving this house,” Solange continued, who was also asked about the size of James’ penis.
I thought it was so normal, I didn’t need to [da cirurgia]. Solange Gomes
Afterwards, they changed the subject and started talking about plastic surgeries that they had already had during their lives.
The surgery
The countryman underwent a phalloplasty – which consists of the enlargement of the genital organ – and since he started to speak publicly about the subject, he has not left the media anymore. The procedure took place in the middle of the year and he said he does not risk deforming his penis. Currently, Tiago is dating singer Tania Mara.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 20
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 20
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 20
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 20
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 20
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 20
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 20
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 20
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 20
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 20
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 20
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 20
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 20
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 20
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 20
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 20
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 20
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show