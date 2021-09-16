Solange Gomes remembers dating Renato Gaúcho: ‘He put me on the cover of Playboy’ | celebrities

Play/PlayPlus Solange Gomes recalls dating Flamengo coach

The model and ex-Gugu bath, Solange Gomes, opened the game about her relationship with coach Renato Gaúcho, this Wednesday afternoon (15), in “A Fazenda 13”. The two had an intense relationship in the early 1990s.

In a conversation with Gui Araújo and Medrado in the headquarters room, Solange gave details of how the relationship boosted her career. “With a while it’s over [o namoro] and I was the cover of Playboy. I was on the cover of the magazine based on this relationship and the doors were opening. I went running after things. From the magazine to the carnival and the carnival until reaching the bathtub [do Gugu]. I was never accommodated,” Solange said.

The peoa did not mention the name of Renato Gaúcho, but revealed to the peons that he was talking about Flamengo’s coach. Well resolved, Solange Gomes said she hopes to see Renato in charge of the Brazilian Soccer Team. “Today he is Flamengo’s coach and I hope that he will soon join the Brazilian team. God willing,” he added.

In her autobiography, Solange Gomes recalled hot moments with the coach of Fla. According to the muse of the 90’s, Renato Gaúcho liked to have sex in unusual places. “Renato liked to have sex in exotic places. It once happened at Ponte Rio-Niterói,” he wrote.

See web reaction:

Solange saying she dated RENATO GAÚCHO!!! — Jotaerre (@jotaerreservice) September 15, 2021

Solange Gomes talking about her career: she started dating Renato Gaúcho, then on top of that relationship she went to pose for Playboy and with the magazine under her arm she went after SBT to make Gugu’s bathtub. It’s her words. I enjoyed the vibe. Straight talk. Spontaneous. — Papi 🍪 (@xbzpapi) September 15, 2021

No Solange Gomes, Renato won’t be coach of the Brazil team He already has his team, Flamengo Stop talking about him and stop living in the past — Carine Macedo ♏🍓 (@CarineMacedo13) September 15, 2021