Some sexual fetishes can pose health risks; know which ones and why – 09/16/2021

Erotic fantasies are very common in the general population and can be healthy for an active and pleasurable sex life. They are related to curiosities, desires and experiences that shape our interest, as well as the taste buds.

However, when they take a long time, they affect tasks and relationships, generate dependence, escape from reality, suffering and violate the law and the freedom of others, they are harmful and should be treated as a disorder.

“The paraphilic disorder is different from paraphilias, which are fetishes. In it, the health and personal life and of others are endangered. Many do not recognize the seriousness and only seek treatment after having a problem with the courts,” he says Eduardo Perin, psychiatrist from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and specialist in sexuality from InPaSex (Instituto Paulista de Sexualidade).

To treat this disorder, he cites cognitive-behavioral therapy and, eventually, impulsivity medications.

But, whether or not related to diagnoses, there are fetishes that require care to be performed, especially those involving techniques of submission and domination (with ties and gags), objects with great potential to cause suffocation, perforation or getting lost inside the body, environments , positions and manipulations that facilitate accidents, as well as use and exposure to toxic substances and contamination by fluids and human excreta.

Even the fist can be awesome

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vanessa Prado, digestive tract surgeon at Hospital 9 de Julho, in São Paulo, and member of the SBCD (Brazilian Society for Digestive System Surgery) and SBC (Brazilian Society of Coloproctology), explains that introducing something into the vagina or anus is larger than its normal opening capacity poses risks ranging from internal and external flaccidity to serious consequential damage, such as prolapsed bladder, urethra, small intestine, rectum and uterus.

“The anal region is very delicate, formed by muscles at its edge and which can break with manipulation of the site, even more frequently. When broken, the muscle fibers become incontinent, that is, they lose control to hold the feces”, explains.

In the case of the vagina, there is no risk of flaccidity due to frequent penetration. “But forcing it and introducing something much larger than the canal could tear it to the abdomen,” adds Lilian Fiorelli, a gynecologist specializing in female sexuality and urogynecology at USP (University of São Paulo).

Those who practice mainly fisting, sexual modality that consists of the introduction of the wrist and, often, part of the forearm in the anus or vagina in an “open and close” movement and not “take and place”, as performed with the penis. Thus, in addition to the aforementioned risks, there is a likelihood of cracks and lacerations that can develop into inflammation and infections.

‘Greek kiss’ is pleasurable, but…

Regardless of sexual orientation, the fetish of kissing and licking the anus of another, popularly known as “Greek kiss”, can be very pleasurable, even more for the recipient, since this region is full of nerve endings. But just as vaginal and anal sexes require care, so does this variation of oral sex.

According to Erica Mantelli, a gynecologist and specialist in sexual health at USP, it is necessary to sanitize the intimate region and use a condom, or “dental dam” (latex sheet used as a dental barrier) on the tongue. “But it shouldn’t be done if you have infections, injuries and bleeding,” she says.

Not taking this seriously is taking the risk of contagion, which may be lower than with vaginal or anal sex, but still existing. If there is a sore or cold sore in the mouth, it is easier to contract bacteria, viruses or parasites that can cause permanent conditions —sometimes without symptoms— and oral and oropharyngeal cancer.

Among the threats are hepatitis, gastroenteritis, HPV (papiloma virus), syphilis, herpes and other STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

But the mouth can also contaminate the anal area. This is the case of those who have herpes type 1 (labial), oral candidiasis and oropharyngeal gonorrhea, for example. With a weakened immune system, the chance of being infected is greater.

Placing the mouth on the genitals after having had initial contact with the anus can also migrate the bacteria Escherichia coli to the urethra or to the epididymis (channel located behind the testicles), causing painful infections.

‘Golden rain’ and other ‘baths’

Image: iStock

Viruses and bacteria occasionally, and mainly due to active infections or poor hygiene, can also appear and be transmitted through the urine, such as cytomegalovirus and Zika. This is especially easier when the urine comes into contact with a wound or is swallowed. Yes, during urophilia, popularized as “golden rain” or “golden shower”, the pleasure is to urinate or receive the partner’s urinary stream in the body, including in the mouth.

Urine introduced into the anus or vagina by penetration is not recommended. In addition to the risks of unprotected sex, it can cause mucosal irritations, which applies to the digestive system, especially when the liquid is drunk in excess.

People with gastritis, ulcers and serious kidney complications are the most vulnerable because urine contains acids and a high concentration of sodium and enzymes. With very intense pain, flavor and color it is better not to try.

Although strange, this fetish is quite common and was no longer considered a deviation in 2013. Besides it, there are others, such as brown rain, with feces (coprophilia), red, with blood, and silver, related to saliva, semen and ejaculation female.

“Urine and feces in prolonged contact with the skin can cause itching and redness (dermatitis). Blood and sperm, on the other hand, increase the risk of contamination of the unhealthy skin by HIV and other viruses”, emphasizes Máira Mariano Astur, dermatologist from Unifesp (Federal University from Sao Paulo).