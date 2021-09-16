Sonia Abrão criticizes the debut of Adriane Galisteu

Sonia Abrão was critical when commenting on the debut of Adriane Galisteu in charge of “A Fazenda”. The presenter of the program “A Tarde é Sua”, on RedeTV!, stated that her colleague needs to “pay attention to some points” after the first program.

Participants do not form an auditorium. That thing about wanting them to complete sentences doesn’t work. It was a boring, embarrassing moment. She’s fast, tried to fix it, but it didn’t work. They need to be seen as participants. She is not an auditorium animator or a daycare teacher.

Sonia Abrão on the show “A Tarde é Sua”

Galisteu’s indirection to “The Masked Singer Brasil”, a competing program of the reality show and aired by TV Globo, also did not please the presenter of RedeTV!.

It was unnecessary. ‘The Farm’ is ‘The Farm’. ‘The Masked Singer’ is loved by the public, it’s been very successful. They are colleagues working. And a job very well done by the other broadcaster. They are competitors but not rivals. I think she screwed up. It is not the face of Galisteus. I was surprised.

Sonia Abram

Sonia also highlighted the “high tone” of Adriane Galisteu during the first program, comparing it with Marcos Mion’s excitement in “Caldeirão”. “The emotion gets a little forced at times,” he argued.

Despite the criticism, Sonia Abrão said she believed in Adriane Galisteu’s success during her first season in charge of the reality show.

Before the premiere, the new host of “A Fazenda 2021” received a good luck message and thanked the captain of the previous season, Marcos Mion.