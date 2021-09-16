Sônia Abrão rocks Adriane Galisteu’s debut in A Fazenda 2021

the presenter Sonia Abram strongly criticized the debut of Adriane Galisteu in The Farm 2021. The journalist made an editorial about the first episode of the attraction during the program A Tarde É Sua, this Wednesday (15).

One of the points discussed was the blonde’s needling against the reality show The Masked Singer, presented by Ivete Sangalo on TV Globo and a competitor of Record on the timetable. “Here there is no masked pawn and no costumed pawn. Whoever gets out of tune, falls on the whip of the people”, said Galisteu, referring to the format of the competition’s musical game, which brings together famous people in costume on stage.

“Why the nudge on ‘The Masked Singer?’ […] Unnecessary, right people?. ‘The Farm’ is ‘The Farm’. ‘The Masked Singer’ is a popular show that is a hit. It’s competent work by the other station. They are colleagues working, too. Why do you need to detonate a competitor’s product to make a good debut? There’s no need for that”, lamented Sonia.

“I found a bad step on the ball, unnecessary. It is not the face of Galisteus. It surprised me and it didn’t surprise me well”, he added, announcing that the former model would go to the “refrigerator” of the program. Sonia, however, pondered and wished success for the presenter.

The anchor of RedeTV also criticized the “vacuum” that the blonde took from the pedestrians when she tried to bring up the catchphrase “How are you, Galisteu?”, a success in the extinct program Charme (2004-2008), on SBT. “The 21 pedestrians do not form an auditorium. You can’t want them to complete sentences. […] There wasn’t a catchphrase for 20 years that people would remember. […] There was an awkward silence. She tried to fix it, but it didn’t go unnoticed”.

