Soybean: Market closes high in Chicago and rises more than 1% in the interior of Brazil

Soybean prices rose in a generalized and consistent way in the Brazilian market this Wednesday (15). The increases passed 1% among the main trading centers with the market following the good gains registered on the Chicago Stock Exchange and neutralizing the loss of the dollar against the real.

In addition to the advance in CBOT, demand for Brazilian soybeans is also quite heated at the moment, with local industries and exports disputing the rest of the old crop and helping to maintain higher prices. Premiums for 2020/21 soybeans also remain high and contribute to indicatives remaining at high and very remunerative levels.

“The presence of China for October shipments in Brazil keeps prices very high,” explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities, about the Asian nation’s recent purchases in the domestic market. Traders reported purchases of ten ships of Brazilian soybeans by China this week alone, in addition to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) having reported the cancellation of two purchases of the oilseed on Wednesday, one from the Chinese and the other from undisclosed destinations.

And the news of the cancellations doesn’t seem to have scared the Chicago market, as the market ended the day with gains of 8.25 to 11.75 points on major maturities, with November worth $12.94 and May/ 22, reference for the Brazilian crop, at US$ 13.12 per bushel.

As explained by Mário Mariano, commercial director of Agrosoya and Novo Rumo Commodities, “the Chinese did not count on the damage caused by hurricane Ida and the full resumption of American exports only in November. Now, they are buying expensive soybeans in Brazil to guarantee their supply.” However, the world’s biggest buyers know they will have to source soy from the US as well.

WHEAT HELPS PULL SOYBEAN

Another factor that helped pull soybean prices on the CBOT was the strong rise in wheat on Wednesday. Cereal futures rose on an estimated reduction in global supply.