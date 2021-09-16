SP vaccinates adolescents and applies 3rd dose to elderly people over 85 years old – News

The city of São Paulo continues applying the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents from 12 to 17 years old this Wednesday (15). The elderly, over 85 years old, can also look for health facilities to receive the booster dose.

For teenagers, the immunizing agent from Pfizer is applied exclusively, the only one authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in people under 18 years of age. The young person must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Elderly people over 85 years old can only receive the booster dose if they have completed at least six months since they received the second dose, or the single dose vaccine.

Vaccination posts

The first, second and additional doses are offered from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at mega-stations, drive-thrus and partner pharmacies, and from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm at UBSs (Basic Health Units) and AMAs/Integrated UBSs.

Filometer and pre-registration

The website Keeping an eye on the queue helps to avoid crowding by displaying the movement of people in the units. The tool also informs which vaccines are available for D2 application.

In addition, complete the pre-registration on the website Vaccine Now speeds up the service time at the vaccination post.

Second dose AstraZeneca

the immunizing AstraZeneca is missing in almost all of the posts in the city of São Paulo since Thursday (9). As a result, many people were delayed with their second dose.

The city of São Paulo took an emergency measure and started this Monday (12), the application of the immunizing agent from Pfizer in those who have their second dose delayed due to the lack of AstraZeneca. This measure runs until next Wednesday (15).