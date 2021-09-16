Space race is one of the themes of the debut program of CNN Brasil Business

O CNN Brasil Business, brand new program CNN Soft, opens this Thursday (16), at 22:30, with the promise of demystifying the world of finance. The attraction will bring, weekly, a more informal, simple and fun view of themes related to economy, science and technology.

The debut program shows what is behind the space race fought by the richest men in the world. Today, billionaires are betting to see who will lead the sector and rewrite the history of tourism, taking people on trips outside the planet. “Space racing is a hot topic, but what’s behind it? How does a rocket going into space affect our lives at home?” asks Phelipe Siani. “CNN Brasil Business will give us the opportunity to reflect on topics like this in a deeper way.”

This race will open space, for example, for the development of new technologies, which will benefit everyone’s lives. “This space sector will move, in the next 20 years, US$ 1 trillion”, emphasizes the professor of Astrophysics at USP, Rodrigo Nemmen.

The first episode also brings information about the business logic of mobile applications, with data from the most downloaded apps in Brazil. In an interview with Nelo Marraccini, president of the Instituto Pet Brasil’s Advisory Board, Nakagawa analyzes the growth of the pet market – which, in 2020 alone, had revenues of R$ 40.9 billion.

This Thursday’s CNN Brasil Business will also talk about the transport models of the future – from flying cars to electric capsules – that promise to end congestion on the streets and avenues of big cities.

The program will have content fully connected to the CNN Brasil Business digital platform and a very authorial identity. It will combine Fernando Nakagawa’s experience in economic coverage with the clear and laid-back language of Phelipe Siani. The attraction will also feature external captures and dynamic language, as well as modern editing and graphic composition.

CNN Business is a weekly program, lasting 40 minutes, which airs every Thursday at 10:30 pm on CNN Brasil, sponsored by Banco Master.