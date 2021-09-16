SpaceX Launches Space Tourists for Historic Flight Around Earth

This Wednesday night (15), at 9:03 pm (GMT), SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, launched a crew of four civilians on a trip in Earth’s orbit. With this feat, the founder of Tesla takes space tourism to another level: the flights of Blue Origin, by Jeff Bezos, and Virgin Galactic, by Richard Branson, carried out in July, stayed at lower altitudes and never made it into orbit, according to information from ‘O Estado de S.Paulo’.

According to the report, the mission, called Inspiration4, is the first in history to launch ordinary people into Earth orbit. Until then, SpaceX had only sent a crew of astronauts on this type of space trip in the last year, which was also a first for a private company.

The Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule was launched with four passengers: Jared Isaacman (38-year-old billionaires, founder of payments company Shift4 Payments), Hayley Arceneaux (29-year-old doctor who survived bone cancer), Chris Sembroski (42-year-old US Air Force veteran) and Sian Proctor (51-year-old geologist).

The spacecraft reached a maximum speed of 27,300 km/h and reached an altitude of 575 kilometers – just above the position of the International Space Station, which is in orbit 408 km away from Earth. The crew will travel in orbit for about three days and then re-enter the atmosphere. The final landing will be a dive on Florida’s Gulf Coast or Atlantic Coast.

