SpaceX successfully launches the first civilian-only space trip

A historic chapter in the saga of space travel came to fruition this Wednesday (15): SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, successfully launched the first launch of a manned voyage only with civilians, without astronauts, into space.

The mission, called Inspiration4 – the first fully civilian human spaceflight to orbit – took place aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft. The launch took place at Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Florida, United States.

On the spacecraft is billionaire Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments, in the e-commerce business, who will do a three-day mission into space, with three other companions. None of them are astronauts. Jard Isaacman is also described by the official SpaceX website as a “talented adventurer and pilot”.

“Joining him are medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, an assistant physician at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and pediatric cancer survivor; mission specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and mission pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, geoscientist, entrepreneur and trained pilot,” said SpaceX.

Approximately three days after takeoff, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew will land at one of several possible landing sites off the coast of Florida in the United States.

The “Inspiration4” trip was conceived by Isaacman to raise people’s awareness of social causes.

Chief among them is the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, a major pediatric cancer treatment center, where he will donate $100 million ($522.1 million at current quote).

dragon

The Dragon spacecraft has 16 Draco thrusters, capable of generating 40.8 kilograms of force each in the space vacuum.

It has two parachutes for stabilization after re-entry into Earth orbit and four more to help decelerate before landing.

With the capacity to carry up to seven passengers, according to Space X, it is the only spacecraft capable of carrying large amounts of cargo from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth.

*With information from Reuters