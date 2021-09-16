SPFC and Daniel Alves advance in termination, and new meeting may seal agreement – 16/09/2021

São Paulo and the staff of right-back Daniel Alves met last night (15th) and advanced a lot for the player’s contract termination. O UOL Sport found that a new meeting was scheduled for today (16) and there is an expectation that the termination of the contract between the parties will be made official.

The report heard that there is a previously worded agreement, but that several bureaucratic details remain to be resolved.

If you want to continue acting in Brazil, Daniel Alves must be enrolled in Brasileirão until the 24th of this month. The lateral played only six games for São Paulo in the tournament, a limit number that still allows the athlete to play for another club in the same edition of the competition.

The São Paulo Tricolor and Daniel Alves broke up for good last week, when the player did not re-appear after a period with the Brazilian team and communicated, via staff, that he would not play for São Paulo again until the club’s debt with him was not pay.

Through an official statement from its board, the Morumbi club, then, decided that the lateral would no longer play with the tricolor shirt and removed him from the squad led by Hernán Crespo. Since then, the parties try to reach an agreement for the termination of the relationship.

São Paulo recognizes a debt of around BRL 18 million, of which BRL 3 million are owed to businessmen who intermediated the negotiation, but could not reach an agreement with the athlete on a way to pay the amounts in arrears. The club tried to split the amount, but the lateral did not accept.