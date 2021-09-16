Sponsors celebrate Atlético-MG’s victory and classification of Mineirão’s box; watch video | athletic-mg

If Atlético-MG reaches this stage of the season, leader of the Brazilian Championship and semifinalist of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, much is due to the million-dollar investment made by the patrons who have helped the club. In this Wednesday’s victory over Fluminense, almost the entire group of the 4 “R’s” was at Mineirão, and celebrated yet another athletic classification from one of the boxes.

On video (look above) recorded by reporter Pedro Rocha, from TV Globo, Rubens Menin is one of those who appears most excited about the penalty kick scored by Hulk, the only one in the 1-0 victory. Rafael Menin (son of Rubens) and Rafael Menin were in the box with him. Ricardo Guimaraes. Only Renato Salvador was not seen in space.

Entrepreneurs have already lent more than R$ 400 million to Atlético, between 2020 and 2021. The funds were used to pay short-term debts and agreements, but also (and mainly) to carry out contracts.

Of the 11 starting athletes in the victory over Fluminense, on Wednesday, the group was directly responsible for the contribution of financial capital in the hiring of six (Everson, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Nacho, Zaracho and Vargas).

The promise is that the loans are made without interest, in order to help the club maintain a high-level squad and still manage to balance the bills until the year 2026.

– We are doing the thing very consciously. Atlético knew they had many commitments to pay this year, they were all paid. We don’t have back wages, this is very important. We are paying off all the old debts, they are all settled. So I think it’s organized – said Rubens Menin recently, in an interview with Sectoralists Chat.