Sport announces the signing of Argentine midfielder Nicolás Aguirre, ex-Lanús | sport

Sport announced on Wednesday night the hiring of Argentine midfielder Nicolás Aguirre, 31, for the Serie A dispute. in July.

Nicolás Aguirre acts mainly as a second defensive midfielder – a position that is among the needs of the Lion. Trained at Arsenal de Sarandí, he also defended, among other teams, Chongqing Dangdai, from China, and Granada, from Spain.

1 of 1 Nicolás Aguirre (D) in action for Lanus in 2017 — Photo: Marcelo Endelli/LatinContent via Getty Images Nicolás Aguirre (D) in action for Lanus in 2017 — Photo: Marcelo Endelli/LatinContent via Getty Images

The athlete’s best season happened for Lanús, in 2015 – when he scored seven goals in 28 matches played. Since then, the Argentine has scored six goals over the following seasons.

The arrival of Paraguayan coach Gustavo Florentín made Sport intensify its search for players in the international market. The board even sounded out midfielder Claudio Sepúlveda, from Huachipato-CHI, and forward Junior Fernandes, who ended up moving to Universidad de Chile.

The clubs have until September 24 to register new players aiming at Serie A. Aguirre is the fifth reinforcement of the current board, which has already brought in midfielders Hernanes and Everton Felipe, defender Pedro Henrique and goalkeeper and Saulo.

