Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Focus remains on economic data on Thursday with US retail sales and unemployment claims. European car sales have plummeted due to shortages of chips and other components, while space stocks soar with SpaceX’s first all-civil flight and the post-Labor Day IPO craze follows its happy path.

The tightening of energy prices in Europe raises gas prices in the US and Asia, while oil prices take a break as supply problems resolve themselves. In Brazil, the continuation of the precatory soap opera.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, September 16th.

CHECK: Investing.com’s Complete Economic Calendar

1. US retail sales and unemployment insurance claims

The focus remains on the US economy today, with data for August, which will be released at 9:30 am, along with the weekly figures for .

Analysts expect retail sales to have fallen 0.8% in the month as consumers redirect disposable income towards services and away from goods. Monthly retail sales figures have been erratic through the spring and summer, although they remained up 15.8% year-on-year in July, an illustration of how strong consumer spending fueled a rapid economic recovery earlier this year. year.

Initial jobless claims are expected to have reached 330,000 last week, from a post-pandemic low of 310,000. The monthly business survey is also scheduled.

2. Scarcity hits car sales in Europe

One sector where sales are definitely declining is automotive, as stock shortages and price spikes drive customers away from shopping.

This had already been hinted at in the ‘used car’ component of data earlier this week and was affected overnight by numbers showing a sharp drop in car registrations across Europe last month. Sales fell 14% for the year in Germany, 35% in France and 19% and 30% respectively in the UK and Italy.

The same phenomenon was also evident in data, much weaker than expected from Japan overnight. Exports grew only 26% in the year, compared to the 34% expected.

3. Precatório: Guedes’ appeal to the Judiciary

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes made another appeal on Wednesday (15) for a solution to the case of court orders, noting that, without an alternative to provide predictability to this mandatory expense and reduce the volume next year, the government it will not be able to guarantee a “moderate” Bolsa Família in 2022.

The support of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) is essential for the government not to commit a crime of responsibility, but according to Valor Econômico, the president of the court, Minister Luiz Fux, told aides that he feels pressured and dissatisfied with the position of Guedes of “transferring responsibility”.

Fux has also pointed out that an intermediation by the STF in the matter of precatório requires the collaboration of all the ministers of the court. However, still according to Valor Econômico, Fux assesses that, at the moment, Guedes should focus his efforts on the Legislative, since while Congress has not decided anything, any solution via the Judiciary may not have value.

4. Shares must open lower

US equity markets are expected to decline later, pending the most important economic data of the day.

Around 8:32 am, the , oe fell 0.03%, 0.12% and 0.23% respectively.

Space-themed actions seem likely to receive some attention after the launch of SpaceX’s first fully civilian flight, while to do (NYSE:) (SA:) and Modern (NASDAQ:) (SA:) will also be in the limelight after trying to support their booster shots campaign with the admission that the initial protection offered by their Covid-19 vaccines diminishes over time.

Also in focus will be the network of Dutch Bros. (NYSE:) and technology consultancy Thoughtworks. Dutch Bros. rose more than 50% on its Wednesday debut, while Thoughtworks rose 40%, even after being priced at the top of its price range. Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is facing some selling pressure on Cathie Wood’s ARK investment fund.

5. Gas crisis in Europe and oil boom

The crisis in European energy prices continued, with high natural gas prices in particular forcing the first shutdown of industrial customers at UK CF Industries (NYSE:), said its two fertilizer plants in England would be closed until further notice. .

Day-ahead in the UK rose to 177 pence per thermometer, the highest on record and almost 70% above the previous record. Bloomberg reported that European demand for liquefied natural gas has caused large utilities in India and Japan to pay near-record prices for shipments due in November and December. In the US, the , meanwhile, was down 2% but remained close to seven-year highs at $5.35 per mm Btu.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global commodities

Crude oil prices, meanwhile, fell after reaching their highest level since early August on Wednesday, in response to confirmation of another sharp drop in US inventories.

At 8:39 am, futures contracts, traded in New York, were down 0.3%, to US$ 72.39 a barrel, while futures of , quoted in London, retreated 0.28%, to US$ 75.25 a barrel. barrel.

Supply concerns eased as Libya’s largest export terminal resumed operations after a dispute with striking workers and security guards was resolved. There was also a light at the end of the tunnel in the Gulf of Mexico, where Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:) (LON: ) said it would be ready to restart its Perdido rig on Monday, provided its downstream assets were ready to receive crude oil deliveries. Perdido and other Shell platforms are currently closed due to strong winds from Hurricane Nicholas.