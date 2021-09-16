STF suspends MP that limits content removal on social networks

Provisional measure cannot provide for fundamental rights. With this understanding, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, granted, this Tuesday (9/14), an injunction to suspend Provisional Measure 1.068/2021, which restricts the removal of content from social networks. The rule was issued by President Jair Bolsonaro on the eve of the September 7 acts and, also on Tuesday, was returned to the government by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), who suspended its proceedings in the National Congress.

Rosa Weber said that provisional measure cannot provide for fundamental rights

Due to the urgency and relevance of the case, Rosa Weber asked the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, to call an extraordinary virtual session to submit the injunction to a referendum in the Plenary. The minister suggested that the session take place between Thursday and Friday (16 and 17/9).

The decision was granted in a direct action of unconstitutionality filed by the PSB. Other parties questioned MP 1.068/2021, as well as the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association. The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, manifested himself in favor of the suspension of the rule.

Rosa Weber pointed out that the MP. 1.068/2021 dealt with aspects related to citizenship and individual rights. According to the minister, the prohibitions of article 68 of the Federal Constitution, relating to delegated laws, are equally applicable to provisional measures. In other words, it is not possible to dispose of fundamental rights through this means.

This can only be done by formal law, originating from the National Congress, said the magistrate. The reason lies in democratic legitimacy, greater transparency, deliberative quality, the possibility of participation by civil society actors and the constitutional reserve of congressional law.

In addition, Rosa Weber pointed out that the explanatory memorandum of MP 1.068/2021 did not demonstrate in a well-founded and sufficient way the presence of the urgency requirement to justify the edition of the standard.

The minister also pointed out that the provisional measure created legal uncertainty for social network providers, as it gave them only 30 days to adapt to the new rules.

“Freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield for disinformation, hate speech and incitement to crime,” he said. Rafael Carneiro, from Carneiros e Dipp Advogados, attorney for the PSB in the lawsuit.

Legislative procedure

The president of Sendo, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), on Tuesday returned the MP to the government, in an announcement made during the plenary session this afternoon. According to the senator, the MP promoted “unexpected changes to the Marco Civil da Internet” and generated “considerable legal uncertainty”.

Pacheco used the rules of the Senate’s internal regulations according to which the President of the House has the power and duty to challenge propositions contrary to the Constitution, laws or the regulations itself. He also highlighted that provisional measures are instruments of exceptional use, that they demand the requirements of relevance and urgency and that they must observe the separation of powers.

