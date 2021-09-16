STJ judgment may restrict health plan coverage

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decides on Thursday (16) the understanding of the Court on the list of mandatory procedures to be covered by health plans in the country.

The judgment may cause a lack of assistance in health interventions for consumers of operators, says an expert heard by CNN.

“The third group of the STJ understood that the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is exemplary, that is, that that is the minimum number of operations to be covered by health operators”, explains Ana Carolina Navarrete, coordinator of the Health Program of the Brazilian Institute of Consumer Protection (Idec)

“The fourth class, on the other hand, understands the list as exhaustive, which means that no procedure other than those listed has mandatory coverage. The trial is to unify the understanding of the two groups”, he completes.

If this unification is by a clear understanding, two serious consequences can occur: an overload on the Unified Health System (SUS), as warned in 2019 in an opinion of the National Health Council (CNS), and a lack of assistance in procedures.

“The coverage already has an elastic character, it has to be updated every two years, but ANS cannot keep up with the needs of consumers. There are tests that, even listed in the ANS, do not largely serve consumers, as happened with the tests for detection of Covid-19”, said the coordinator of Idec.

Navarrete explains that the list was made with an extremely strict guideline, and that is why the operators were only responsible for 7% of the tests carried out in the country, but they are responsible for the health coverage of 25% of the Brazilian population.

CNS Evaluation

In September 2019, the STJ requested an opinion from the National Council of Justice on the possible impacts on SUS of this exhaustive understanding of the list of the National Health Agency.

The agency reported that “if the Rol is considered exhaustive, there is a risk that the SUS will be called in place of health plans to provide this service. This will impact the increase in the service load and has the potential to generate even more lawsuits against the public system, as it withdraws from the SUS the amount to be invested in the system”.

“Because of this, the CNS understands that the possible adoption of the taxing list could worsen the scenario of public health financing in Brazil”, says the opinion.

According to a CNJ survey, the number of health-related lawsuits increased by 130% between 2008 and 2017, while the total number of lawsuits grew by only 50%.

Also according to the survey, data from the Ministry of Health show that in seven years there was an increase of approximately 13 times in the folder’s spending on lawsuits, reaching R$ 1.6 billion in 2016.

* Under supervision of Isabelle Resende