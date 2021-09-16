STJD overturns Fla’s injunction and 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals is confirmed

The 21st round of the Brazilian Championship is guaranteed. At dawn this Thursday, the vice president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Felipe Bevilacqua, overturned the injunction that allowed Flamengo to have the presence of the public at Maracanã in a game against Grêmio, causing technical imbalance in the competition.

The Gávea club had managed to obtain an injunction to have an audience in some matches as “test events” and Sunday’s would be one of them. With this, on Wednesday, seventeen clubs, including Fluminense (the exceptions were Fla, Atlético-MG and Cuiabá) filed an appeal with the STJD asking for its overthrow. If the red-blacks could have audiences, the round ran the risk of being postponed.

– In view of the urgency character in view of the possible violation of federal legislation put and substantiated in the numerous petitions and manifestations in the case file, as well as in the case of a matter with relevant scope and which translates, in perfunctory analysis, probability of damage that is difficult or uncertain to repair with the imminent non-realization of the round of this next weekend, I partially grant the active suspensive effect vindicated, in order to partially remove the effects of the preliminary injunction granted in these records until the meeting of the technical council, which will be held on the next 28th September – says an excerpt from Felipe Bevilacqua’s decision.

Now, the decision on the question of audience in the stadiums will be left to the next meeting of the Serie A Technical Council, on the 28th of this month.