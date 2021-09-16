STJD overturns injunction after pressure from clubs and next round of Brazilian Nationals is maintained

Early in the morning of Thursday, the vice president of the STJD, Felipe Bevilacqua, overturned the injunction that allowed the presence of the public in Flamengo games in Brasileirão. The information was released by ESPN and UOL.

The decision will last until the next Technical Council meeting of Serie A clubs, which takes place on September 28th. Remember that just over a week ago, Corinthians and 18 other clubs joined the CBF to try to overturn the injunction, as they understood that the presence of the public must happen to everyone at the same time.

With the overturning of the injunction, the weekend round, which might not take place, is confirmed. That’s because the other clubs (except Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Cuiabá) threatened to postpone the games in case of the presence of fans in the duel between Flamengo and Grêmio, on Sunday – Corinthians host América-MG, at 18:15, at Neo Arena Chemistry.

Serie A clubs meet again on September 28th. Until then, the expectation is to get clearance for the return of the public in all states that have participating teams from the beginning of October. It is worth remembering that, in São Paulo, the return forecast is in November. Before that, on September 23, the STJD plenary judges the merits of the injunction that was overturned in the early hours of this Thursday.

