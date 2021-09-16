STJD overturns injunction that allowed audience in Flamengo games in Brasileirão | brazilian series a

The vice president of STJD, Felipe Bevilacqua, overturned at dawn this Thursday the injunction that allowed the public in Flamengo games in the Brazilian Championship.

Bevilacqua decided to suspend the effects of the injunction until the next meeting of the Technical Council of Serie A clubs, on September 28th. The information was initially published by ESPN and UOL.

+ See Series A table

1 of 2 Flamengo fans in the match against Grêmio, valid for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão Flamengo fans in the match against Grêmio, valid for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão

With the decision, next weekend’s round is confirmed. the others Serie A clubs threatened to postpone the games if Flamengo had supported Maracanã in the match against Grêmio, on Sunday.

The decision of the STJD meets a resource presented this Wednesday by 17 Serie A clubs – Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Cuiabá did not sign. At The same teams had tried a first appeal, denied by the president of the court, Otávio Noronha.

In his decision at dawn this Thursday, Felipe Bevilacqua highlighted the risk of stoppage of the championship if the injunction remained valid.

– In view of the urgency character in view of the possible violation of federal legislation put and substantiated in the numerous petitions and manifestations in the case records, as well as in the case of a matter with relevant scope and which translates, in perfunctory analysis, probability of damage that is difficult or uncertain to repair with the imminent non-realization of the round of this next weekend, I partially grant the active suspensive effect vindicated, in order to partially remove the effects of the preliminary injunction granted in these records until the meeting of the technical council, which will be held on the next 28th of September – says excerpt of the decision.

Backstage movement

At the Technical Council on the 8th, 19 Serie A clubs reinforced that they defend the simultaneous return of the public in all places that receive competition matches. The presence of fans is not yet allowed in states like São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco and Ceará.

Flamengo, however, had an injunction that allowed the presence of an audience. As well as Atlético-MG, which initially decided not to use the measure. The red-black board, however, asked for “test events” to be held with public and had its wish granted by the City of Rio, which released fans in three matches, one of them for Serie A, in the next Sunday.

Thus, the club intended to sell tickets for the Brasileirão game against Grêmio, which provoked the threat of interruption of the tournament by the other teams. With the injunction dropping this morning, if there is no new change, Sunday’s game will be held without a public at Maracanã.

2 of 2 Cruzeiro has had fans in two Serie B games so far — Photo: Bruno Haddad Cruzeiro has had fans in two Serie B games so far — Photo: Bruno Haddad

In Serie B, Cruzeiro, which also got an injunction in the STJD, has already played two games with fans, in the victories over Confiança and Ponte Preta.