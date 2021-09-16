STJD overturns the injunction that allowed Flamengo to be public; round is maintained – 16/09/2021

After resources from 17 clubs and CBF, came the suspensive effect to Flamengo’s injunction, which allowed the public in the next round of the Brasileirão. The decision was taken early this morning (16) — almost two hours after Flamengo x Grêmio for the Copa do Brasil, which marked the return of the public to Maracanã, based on the same injunction that has now fallen. The order was made by the auditor of the STJD Plenary, Felipe Bevilacqua, rapporteur of the case at the highest level of the Brazilian Sports Court.

O UOL Sport found that the solution found by Bevilacqua was to suspend the effects of the previous decision until the realization of the technical council of Serie A, scheduled for September 28. With this, clubs are prevented from taking forward the threat of suspension of next weekend’s round, which would be an extreme response to the use of the injunction by Flamengo to put fans in the stadium.

On the 8th, the other 19 clubs unanimously agreed that there would only be a public in the Brasileirão if the authorities of all squares authorized it. The meeting on the 28th was scheduled so that there would be a new round of discussion, verifying the feasibility of releasing it aiming at the 23rd round (which starts on October 2nd).

“In view of the urgency character in view of the possible violation of federal legislation put and substantiated in the numerous petitions and manifestations in the case records, as well as in the case of a matter with relevant scope and which translates, in perfunctory analysis, probability of damage that is difficult or uncertain to repair with the imminent non-realization of the round of this next weekend, I partially grant the active suspensive effect vindicated, in order to partially remove the effects of the preliminary injunction granted in these records until the meeting of the technical council, which will be held on the next 28th of September, automatically reinstating “in totum” the effects now suspended on the day immediately after the said meeting was held, regardless of the outcome,” wrote Bevilacqua in the decision.

The decision comes in handy not only for the 17 clubs that opposed Flamengo in court, but also for the CBF, which feared the threat of suspension of the round. The entity did not want to “push the button” and make the cancellation of the weekend’s agenda official. The speech throughout the day was about making an effort to “preserve the competitions”.

In the appeal made by the CBF, the entity itself quoted that “fately” the round would be postponed, if Flamengo continued with the idea of ​​putting fans in the game at the weekend, taking advantage of the injunction in force.

In today’s decision, Bevilacqua established that the injunction will be effective immediately the day after the meeting on the 28th. The issue is that the judgment in full of the innominate measure made by Flamengo that generated the preliminary decision is scheduled for the 23rd. definitive on the merit.

The clubs’ move to pressure the STJD and CBF regarding the suspension of the Brasileirão round took shape on Tuesday, when the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, rejected the clubs’ request for reconsideration. In the initial injunction, he had considered that the CBF was not competent to say whether or not there could be fans. That was the prerogative of the authorities.

But in the documentation filed yesterday afternoon, the CBF argued that the technical council did have the power to make the decision over the public and made a fuss about the risk of the round not happening, which was cited by Bevilacqua in the decision that , for the time being, postpones the legal fight on the matter.