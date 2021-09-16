Study shows benefits of cycling for people with diabetes | health

Researchers assessed the benefits of cycling in a large study of patients with diabetes, recently published in JAMA Internal Medicine. This study was carried out with more than 100,000 people with diabetes from ten different countries in Europe and showed a great result in reducing mortality in this group. Cycling was associated with a 24% reduction in all-cause mortality when compared to non-cyclists, regardless of other physical activities.

+ Diabetes: see differences between types 1, 2 and gestational and understand myths and truths about the disease

+ Diabetes: tips for before, during and after exercise

1 of 1 euathlete cycling beach cyclist — Photo: Getty Images euathlete cycling beach cyclist — Photo: Getty Images

We already know the benefits of exercise for diabetes. For example, the American Heart Association claims that regular exercise improves the body’s sensitivity to insulin and decreases cardiovascular risk factors in patients with type 2 diabetes, and other studies also support an improvement in body composition.

A review article in the International Journal of Endocrinology published in 2013 states that exercise is capable of transporting the type 4 glucose receptor protein without the help of insulin, which is primarily responsible for transporting sugar from the blood into cells. In another study, it was observed that physical exercise as resistance training favors cellular insulin sensitivity.

Other studies prove that exercise intensity also has a determining factor in this cellular insulin sensitivity. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) and cycling are advised for people with type 2 diabetes.

This is not the first study to show this benefit of cycling even compared to other physical activities. Another large Danish study published in 2000 showed significant health benefits of cycling for health, with a 40% decrease in mortality risk.

Remembering that to ride a bike, you need a minimum of physical conditioning and good balance. In addition, it requires the use of protective equipment and it is recommended to ride in a safe area, especially on cycle lanes.

As a doctor and cyclist, I cannot fail to comment on the benefits of cycling for mental health, which can be performed by individuals of all ages without restrictions. According to Psychiatrist Higor Caldato, “cycling is a sport that generates an interesting intersocial involvement, favoring the individual’s circle of friends. Studies show that this is critical for mental health and for the prevention and treatment of depression.”