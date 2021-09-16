SulAmerica (SULA11) and Hapvida (HAPV3) intensify dispute for HB Saúde

SulAmerica (SULA11) and Hapvida (HAPV3) updated their purchase proposals by HB Saúde, a health plan operator focused on operating in the interior of the State of São Paulo.

Through relevant facts, disclosed this Thursday morning (16), SulAmérica presented a binding proposal to HB Saúde of R$ 563 million, while Hapvida made a binding proposal, also for 100% of the capital, in the amount of BRL 650 million.

A little over two weeks ago, SulAmérica had made a proposal for R$ 485 million. The amount covered a R$450 million offer by Hapvida.

The decision on the offers will be in charge of the shareholders of HB Saúde, who will hold a meeting on September 23 for deliberation of the proposals.

In addition to deliberation by the shareholders, the proposal must pass the approval of Organs regulatory bodies of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS).

HB Saúde: strategic dispute

For SulAmérica, HB Saúde is considered strategic, as a vector for growth and increased penetration in the region of São José do Rio Preto.

Additionally, for SulAmerica, “the transaction may accelerate a new regional growth hub, similar to what has been successfully executed in the South of the country by Paraná Clínicas.”

Meanwhile, Hapvida points out that it already has about 110,000 beneficiaries in health plans in the region where the HB Saúde Group operates, “enhancing operational and administrative synergies.”

The HB Group has a portfolio of around 129 thousand health plan beneficiaries and 25 thousand dental plan beneficiaries.

In addition, the health care provider has a hospital, eight outpatient units, a children’s clinic, clinical and diagnostic centers, preventive and occupational medicine spaces and an oncology center.

In 2020, the company recorded revenues that totaled around R$300 million.

