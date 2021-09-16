Super Sete may pay R$1.4 million this Wednesday; see if you were awarded

Updated at 8:34 pm

THE super seven is accumulated and can pay BRL 1.4 million to the lucky one who hits the main prize of the 144 contest, drawn this Wednesday night (15th) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

See today’s numbers:

0 – 1 – 0 – 0 – 9 – 9 – 7

In the last contest, drawn on Monday (13th), only two players came close to winning the main prize. They hit six of the seven dozen drawn and won R$ 14,777.61 each.

In the range of 5 hits, 44 bets took R$959.58.

See Monday’s Super Seven numbers.

To compete in this Wednesday’s Super Seven draw, players were able to place bets up to 7 pm at lottery outlets. The single bet costs R$2.50.

READ TOO:

Metro World News

Mega-Sena

THE Mega-Sena, contest 2409, can pay BRL 3 million on this Wednesday night. The amount can be raised by anyone who guesses the lucky six tens.

Check out today’s numbers:

02 – 29 – 39 – 49 – 52 – 58

Last Saturday (11), a bettor from the city of Araruama, in Rio de Janeiro, alone took the jackpot of R$ 46,317,095.04.

Sixty-five gamblers also came very close to becoming millionaires. They hit the corner and won R$59,322.24 each.

Another 4,828 bets matched just four numbers, but were still awarded R$1,140.94 each.

Click here and see last Saturday’s numbers.

lotof easy

THE lotof easy, contest 2324, can pay BRL 7.8 million the bettor who guesses the 15 dozen tonight, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

Are they:

01 – 04 – 07 – 08 – 11

13 – 14 – 16 – 17 – 19

21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

No one took the Lotofácil main prize drawn on Tuesday (14). Three hundred and six bets, however, made 14 points and won individual prizes of R$1,870.40.

12,047 bets that matched 13 numbers with R$25 were awarded.

Click here and see the numbers of the Tuesday Lotofácil.

quinine

THE quinine remains accumulated and can pay BRL 4.4 million for those who hit the five dozen of the 5658 contest, which was also drawn on Wednesday night, in São Paulo.

See today’s numbers:

28 – 32 – 34 – 37 – 66

In the last draw, held on Tuesday (14), no bettor hit the five dozen, but 89 people played the court and each one won R$5,961.95. Quina still awarded 5,349 bets that hit the suit with R$149.17.

Click here for Tuesday’s numbers.

Play/Google

Understand how sweepstakes work

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and immediately publishes the results on their social networks and website.