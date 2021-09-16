Taliban infighting after taking power in Afghanistan

Khudai Noor Nasar

BBC Islamabad

15 september 2021

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the peace agreement in Doha that led to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

A major dispute erupted between Taliban leaders just days after they seized power in Afghanistan and formed a new national government

Taliban officials told the BBC, supporters of two rival factions clashed at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul.

The dispute appears to revolve around who did the most to secure victory over the United States, which held troops in the country for two decades, and how power ended up split in the new cabinet among the victors of the Islamic fundamentalist group.

Officially, the Taleban denied reports of conflicts between officials and supporters.

The group took control of Afghanistan last month and has since declared the country an “Islamic Emirate”. His new provisional cabinet is made up only of Taleban men and key figures, some of whom are known for attacks on the US-led military in the country.

The conflict comes to light shortly after a Taliban co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, disappeared from public appearances for several days.

A Taliban official told BBC Pashto (the BBC’s Pashto or Pashto or Pashto language service, spoken by millions of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan) that Baradar and Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani (refugee minister and a prominent figure within the network) militant Haqqani) argued harshly, while their supporters quarreled with each other in the vicinity.

A top Taliban member based in Qatar and a person close to those involved also confirmed the conflict at the end of last week.

According to the BBC, the fight started because Baradar, the new deputy prime minister, was dissatisfied with the structure of his interim government. The dispute also revolved around who in the Taliban should get credit for the victory in Afghanistan.

For Baradar, the emphasis must be placed on diplomacy conducted by people like him. On the other hand, members of the Haqqani group (led by one of the most important Taleban figures) and their supporters claim that the seizure of power was achieved through fighting.

Baradar was the first Taliban leader to communicate directly with a US president, having a telephone conversation with Donald Trump in 2020. Prior to that, he signed the Doha agreement on the withdrawal of US troops on behalf of the Taliban.

Amidst this diplomatic rapprochement, the powerful Haqqani network has been linked to some of the most violent attacks that have taken place in Afghanistan against Afghan forces and their Western allies in recent years. The group is classified by the US as a terrorist organization.

Its leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is the new government’s interior minister.

Rumors of the dispute have been spreading since late last week, when Baradar (one of the Taleban’s most recognizable faces) disappeared from public appearances. It was speculated on social media that he might have died.

Top Taliban names heard by the BBC claim that Baradar had left Kabul and traveled to the city of Kandahar after the dispute with Haqqani.

In an audio recording attributed to Baradar, released on Monday, the Taliban co-founder said he had been “on trips” and that “wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine”.

The BBC was unable to confirm the veracity of the recording, which was posted on various official Taleban websites.

The fundamentalist group said that there was no conflict between its members and that Baradar is safe. But explanations of what he’s been doing outside of Kabul are contradictory. A spokesman said Baradar went to Kandahar to meet the Taliban’s supreme leader, but later told BBC Pashto he was “tired and wanted to rest”.

The Afghan population has good reason to doubt the Taliban’s word. In 2015, the group admitted to covering up the death of its founding leader, Mullah Omar, for more than two years. During the period, the group continued to make statements on its behalf.

Sources told the BBC that Baradar should return to Kabul and appear on camera to deny speculation about health and power struggles.

There are also many doubts and rumors about the Taliban’s supreme commander, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who does not appear in public. He is responsible for Taleban political, military and religious affairs.

Amid disputes among Taleban members, Afghanistan’s foreign minister on Tuesday called on international donors to resume aid to the local population, saying the international community should not politicize such actions.

More than $1 billion (about R$5.2 billion) in aid was pledged to the country on Monday, shortly after the United Nations (UN) over an “imminent catastrophe.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, With the withdrawal of American and international troops in June, the Taliban quickly took over Afghanistan, causing thousands of people to flee their homes, including the president, who fled the country.

Taliban Structure

The Taliban (which means “students” in the Pashto language) emerged in the early 1990s and arrived with a power structure ready now in 2021. The Islamic fundamentalist group that controlled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001 has a supreme leader, a council with 26 members and a “Cabinet of Ministers” that oversees activities in different areas, such as military and economic.

Even out of power, the group was so organized that it also had an international representation in Doha, where peace negotiations with the US were handled.

The current leader, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, took charge of the group in 2016. He

he was involved in the Islamic resistance against the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan in the 1980s. When he took over, his reputation was more that of a religious leader than that of a military commander.

Akhundzada has also been an important figure in Taliban courts for years. It is believed to have issued rulings supporting Islamic punishments – such as public executions of convicted murderers and adulterers and amputations of those convicted of theft.

Although Akhundzada is the general leader of the Taleban, the one who appears most publicly is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group’s founders and its political boss. Baradar spent years in prison and when he was released, Baradar was appointed head of the Taliban’s diplomatic office in Qatar. This office was opened in 2013 to facilitate peace talks with the US and the Afghan government from the withdrawal of US troops. A peace agreement ended up being closed in 2020.

It was Baradar who recently came into conflict with Khalil Haqqani, uncle of another important Taleban figure, Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the former leader, Jalaluddin Haqqani.

Led by him, the Haqqani network is one of several militant groups that operated in tribal areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after the US military campaign that toppled the Taliban in 2001.

The new government of Afghanistan is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund as prime minister. Baradar is the deputy and Haqqani is the interior minister.

In addition to having leaders in each area, the Taleban also has a decision-making council of leaders made up of 26 members. This council is called the Rahbari Shura, also called the “Quetta Shura” after a Pakistani town of that name where the members are supposed to meet.

A “mirror” of Afghan ministries also exists within the Taliban. They are commissions for different areas, such as military, intelligence, politics, economics and 13 others.

The group is believed to have started at religious seminars – mostly financed with Saudi Arabian money – that preached a fundamentalist form of Sunni Islam. It emerged in the early 1990s in northern Pakistan, after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan and in 1998 already controlled 90% of the territory.

Despite several changes in the country since the proclamation of the Republic in 1973, with the Soviet and American invasion, Afghanistan remained, to a large extent, a country with a mostly rural population organized along ethnic and tribal lines and, therefore, traditionalist. The so-called fundamentalist or militant Islamism emerged with force for political reasons from the movement of resistance to the Soviet occupation, in 1979.

“Although Afghanistan is a patchwork, religion is, yes, the amalgam that unites all these tribes. The only thread between these peoples is Islam. You cannot say that it is the driving force, because above Islam is the code of honor of clans and tribes, the issue of hospitality and the defense of equals above all, the pride of their history. So I agree in part that religion is very important in Afghan society, but it shares the ethic of the clan and from the tribe what builds the Afghan social fabric,” said Andrew Traumann, professor of International Relations at the Curitiba University Center (Unicuritiba), to BBC News Brasil.