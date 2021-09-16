Taliban infighting after taking power in Afghanistan

by

  • Khudai Noor Nasar
  • BBC Islamabad

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

Credit, AFP

Photo caption,

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the peace agreement in Doha that led to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

A major dispute erupted between Taliban leaders just days after they seized power in Afghanistan and formed a new national government

Taliban officials told the BBC, supporters of two rival factions clashed at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul.

The dispute appears to revolve around who did the most to secure victory over the United States, which held troops in the country for two decades, and how power ended up split in the new cabinet among the victors of the Islamic fundamentalist group.

Officially, the Taleban denied reports of conflicts between officials and supporters.