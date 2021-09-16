tarologist says who has a chance in the Farmer’s Test

The Farmer’s Test takes place this Wednesday (9/15), in A Fazenda 13. Fans of the famous are in an uproar to find out which of their idols will be able to guarantee the permanence of another week in the game. The column LeoDias decided to talk to the tarot reader Eric Dantas to find out who has more chances of winning: Aline Mineiro, Erasmo Viana, Gui Araújo and Mileide Mihaile?

First, it is important to say that this is not a prediction. Eric consulted the cards to see what the deck says about each of the pawns tonight.

What the tarot says about Gui Araújo this Wednesday, September 15:

“Gui has been thinking about the changes that the reality show can bring to his life. He is afraid to see patterns and cycles repeating themselves in life. And we’re all going to meet a new version of it. Constant emotional fluctuations and insecurities will be part of this process at A Fazenda. Guilherme will need to trust his intuition not to lose touch with reality. New bonds and friendships will help you on this journey. (Here, the tarot reader advises the pawn: ‘choose these people well, Gui’. The biggest challenge will be to have confidence in yourself, to believe in yourself. He will shine”, he guarantees.

What the tarot says about Erasmo Viana:

“He will feel a great attraction for one of the participants, but this may not be good for the pedestrian. He came into the show with a focus, sentimental involvement can get in the way of this Aries. It will need wisdom. The other competitors will feel threatened by him in the competitions. Erasmus is very focused and objective, but he will need to measure his self-confidence or this will bring great friction to his progress in the program”.

Mileide Mihaile:

“Mileide came to teach a great deal about establishing laws and values. She is able to order chaos and take control of situations. She has structured thinking. She will need to be careful with her personality, she will sound authoritarian at times and this can lead to conflicts. She will need to give up control, as sacrifices are necessary for a good coexistence. Letting go of emotional baggage, freeing yourself from any pain or emotional wound is necessary. Mileide has to open her mind to live in the moment, not the past. She has the desire to win”.

Aline Mineiro:

“She came in with personal ambitions on the rise. During her trajectory, she will need to focus on decisions and perceptions about the game and should not allow her to be manipulated in the house. Aline needs to take the reins of the game. Control your unconscious reactions and stay positive. She has a lot of energy drops and this can cause a limited perception of situations and people. This girl will embrace this reality show opportunity tooth and nail. For her, each moment is a new beginning”.

In a final analysis, Eric Dantas says that September 15th is favorable for the Aryans (Mileide Mihaile or Erasmo Viana) to have a better resource than the others in the first Farmer’s Taste of A Fazenda 13, on Record TV.