Tasteless, Flu balances the game with Rooster, but loses again and bids farewell to the Copa do Brasil

Fluminense is eliminated from the Copa do Brasil. The team was able to make a balanced first half with Atlético-MG in the first half, this Wednesday, at Mineirão, for the return of the quarterfinals, but stopped in the second and a stupid penalty from Danilo Barcelos put everything to lose. New athletic victory (the trip had been 2 to 1) and farewell to the competition. Hulk, with a penalty, defined the duel.

Even at a disadvantage due to the defeat on the way, Fluminense bet on a conservative posture. Controlled the actions of Atlético-MG at the beginning of the match and tried to get away with it. With a midfield more “transpiration” than a thinker, scoring opportunities were scarce.

With Wellington further back, the ones who sought, from time to time, were Nonato and Yago. From the sides, Danilo Barcelos, on the left, appeared a little more. And it was his cross to head Fred well saved by goalkeeper Everson. Best chance of the entire first half. Atlético didn’t do much either. It has a more qualified group, but it did not threaten in the initial stage.

If the tricolor posture to hold the opponent’s momentum, that wasn’t enough for the second half. At least one goal was needed. This need opened spaces for Galo to work on the moves in the second half. Marcos Felipe made a good defense in a face-to-face submission with Nacho, but was sold when Danilo Barcelos stupidly cut Mariano’s cross with his arm and referee Raphael Claus, with the help of the VAR, signaled the penalty. Hulk dislocated him (almost never goes in the right corner) and opened the scoring, further complicating Flu’s life in the confrontation.

Then it fell apart for good. Atlético, if they already had spaces, now have more. Diego Costa lost two chances and Igor Rabello headed the ball into the crossbar. Out of desperation, Marcao made wholesale substitutions, which was far from enough to change the history of the duel.

Now only the Brazilian is left for Fluminense to finish the year in a minimally dignified way the season, a recurring goal for the club in recent seasons. Achievements and greatness? Only in memory. In the second, there is a game with Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal.

Fluminense played with: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Wellington (Jhon Arias, 15′ of Q2), Nonato (Calegari, 25′ of Q2) and Yago; Luiz Henrique (Bobadilla, 25′ of the 2ndT), Caio Paulista (Gustavo Apis, 29′ of the 2ndT) and Fred (Abel Hernández, 29′ of the 2ndT).