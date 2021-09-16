Team from the ‘Last Soviet Republic’ debut with Champions victory – 15/09/2021 – Sport

The top football team in what is considered the “last Soviet republic” made its Champions League debut with a victory over a club that is also a victim of the political and territorial turmoil that marked the downfall of the communist empire.

FC Sheriff beat Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in a game played at their home, the Grand Sports Arena in Tiraspol, capital of Transdnistria — despite its pompous name, the stadium seats 13,000 and was not full.

If the name sounds unfamiliar, don’t be surprised. The territory is one of the unburied corpses of the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union, and is only recognized as a country by its three brothers: Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian area in Azerbaijan, object of war in 2020) and the Russian separatist enclaves of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Georgia (target of conflict in 2008).

Unlike them, however, the region offers a journey through time. Its flag and coat of arms carry a hammer and sickle, a unique case in the world for an area that claims to be a country, the entire Soviet architecture is preserved — as is the inescapable statue of Vladimir Lenin in the capital.

The political regime, however, changed. It is called a multi-party democracy, but in practice it is a State seen by the rest of the world as a criminal entity that bases its economy on various contraband. There are elections, considered illegitimate by the European Union.

More than that, it is a separatist republic and should stay that way as it maintains its loyalty to the powerful Russia of Vladimir Putin, which guarantees the status quo of the area with a size equivalent to the city of Uberlândia (MG) and population equal to that of São João de Meriti (RJ) parking 1,200 soldiers there, in addition to subsidizing energy and pensions.

The presence has been constant since 1992, as part of the ceasefire between Transdnistria and Moldova, the country that the world community recognizes as being sovereign over the region. In 1990, then-Moldova sought to secede from the Soviet Union, and politicians concentrated in the area between the Dniester River (hence its name) and Ukraine protested.

The civil war lasted two years. Since then, Moldova has sought its roots in Romania, where there is a province with the same name, common language, religion and culture. But in Transdnistria, Russian and Cyrillic are still used, in addition to the local version of the ruble, as opposed to the “Latins” across the river.

Over the years, relations have normalized relatively, and that’s where football comes in. The Fotbal Club Sheriff was created in 1997 by businessman Viktor Guchan, who owns half of the Transdnistrian economy and accused by rival politicians of being an oligarch with his foot in organized crime.

The team was accepted into the Moldovan league, in the name of good neighborliness, and became the biggest local champion, with 19 of 21 trophies played since then. He played four times in the Europa League, continental Serie B, and now he reaches the dream Champions — guaranteed €19 million in prize money, €7 million more than the assessment of his entire squad.

With this, the sheriff’s star who evokes the past of Soviet police officers from Guchan and his partner has become as ubiquitous in Tiraspol as the former Communist star.

The success was driven by foreign workforce, with the usual participation of Brazilian players: Nadson was the team’s hero in the 2000s, and this Wednesday there were five Brazilian ex-offers on the field, the largest gringo contingent, followed by Greeks, Colombians , Peruvians, Africans and even a Luxembourger.

This Wednesday’s game was won with goals from Malinense Traoré and Guinean Yansané, both being assisted by Brazilian Cristiano Leite. The triumph also brought another component of the turbulent geopolitics of ex-Soviet space: it was about Shakhtar.

The Ukrainian team, which gained prominence in the late 2000s, is known in Brazil for its unusual supply of players for the national team — there are still several there.

In 2014, however, with the overthrow of the pro-Kremlin government in Kiev, Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula and fomented a separatist civil war in the Donbass area, which almost hosted a larger conflict this year.

Donetsk and Lugansk are the main cities in these areas to this day in rebel hands, and Shakhtar had to move to Lviv. It remains a rich team by Eastern European standards, but with lesser expression compared to the times when it came to win the Europa League (2009).

Thus, Sheriff (€12 million squad, according to the Transfermarkt website) defeated Shakhtar (€180 million) and went to sleep in front of their bracket, beating heavyweight Real Madrid (€780 million) on goal difference. which beat traditional Inter Milan (€575 million) 1-0.