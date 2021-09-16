Termination of contract between Daniel Alves and São Paulo is announced | São Paulo

Daniel Alves’ visit to São Paulo is a few signatures away from finishing. This Wednesday, representatives of the club and the athlete met and spoke an agreement for the termination of the contract. The forecast is for another meeting this Thursday, when the deal must be sealed.

The amicable solution serves the interests of both parties. The values, however, remain confidential.

São Paulo was trying to reach an amount that fits their budget, with their coffers weakened by a financial crisis that raised the club’s debt to around R$600 million.

Last week, São Paulo’s debt to Daniel Alves reached R$ 18 million, an amount that includes salaries, image rights, economic rights and delayed labor funds. The player still charges a part of what he would be entitled to receive until the end of the contract, which expires in December 2022.

The full-back was also interested in a quick solution to this dispute. He plans to find a new club to play this semester.

The options are few, and the deadline is short. The transfer windows of the main European leagues have already closed. He can change clubs in Brazil, however, as he has played six games at the Brazilian Nationals, exactly the limit for a change in Serie A. In this case, he will have to sign a new contract by September 24, when registration ends the Brasileirão.

Daniel Alves does not rule out a legal dispute, but understands that this path would make the case unpredictable and, probably, difficult to resolve in the necessary time.

