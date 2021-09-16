The Chinese tycoon who bought 140,000 hectares of land next to a US military base

15 september 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Future pilots of military aircraft such as F-35s are trained at Laughlin Air Force Base

What began as a concern of a group of Texas environmentalists led to the creation of a state law to protect “critical infrastructure” against “nations hostile” to the United States.

The so-called Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, which went into effect in July, specifically covers companies in China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, and prohibits them from accessing infrastructure such as the electricity grid, water system and cybersecurity.

However, the law’s co-author, State Senator Donna Campbell, makes no secret that the idea came specifically from the presence of Chinese tycoon Sun Guangxin in Val Verde County, near the Mexican border.

Since 2016, the businessman and ex-military man has purchased 140,000 hectares in an area crossed by the Devils, one of the most pristine rivers in Texas and home to several endangered species, and also home to Laughlin Air Force Base, a training ground. for military pilots.

The estimated price of the land is $110 million, according to a recent Forbes report.

After investigating Sun’s investments in Val Verde, Campbell concluded that the onslaught “looks like a Trojan horse,” she told US network CNBC.

He added: “If hostile countries invade our infrastructure, it could be catastrophic.”

Who is Sun Guangxin?

According to Forbes, Sun is an example of a billionaire who made his own fortune.

He was born in 1962 in Xinjiang, a region in the northwest of the country that in recent years has been in the news for abuses and even genocide against the Uighur Muslim ethnic group by the Chinese government.

He served in the army and in 1979 fought in the Sino-Vietnamese War, in which he rose to the rank of captain.

Upon his return, he settled in Urumchi, the capital of Xinjiang, and became an entrepreneur in the food industry. He then diversified his investment portfolio into areas as diverse as importing oil drilling equipment and real estate.

The common factor has always been his contacts with business, military and influential members of the Communist Party, to which Sun belongs, writes James Millward, professor of history at Georgetown University, USA, in his recent book Eurasian Crossroads (“Crossroads of Eurasia”, in free translation).

Sun became president of the Guanghui Group, “a growing conglomerate that generated more than $29 billion in revenue last year and employs more than 108,000 people,” says Forbes.

The magazine, which calls him a “secret billionaire,” puts Sun’s net worth at $2.1 billion, placing it at 1,750 on the World’s Richest People list and at 293 on the Chinese list.

From ecological to military threat

The first to notice Sun’s presence were environmentalists from the Devils River Conservation (RDC) group, who in 2017 were alarmed by something that at first glance might seem beneficial to the environment: the creation of a wind farm.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, According to the DRC, they are not opposed to renewable energy, but rather to locating the project in an area of ​​natural interest

As the DRC explains in a statement published in June, they were initially concerned about “the impacts on a local aquifer (groundwater resource), threatened species, wildlife observation basins, private property values, dark skies, migratory birds and bats”.

However, they later broadened their concerns to “issues of national security, with the Air Force base and the Ercot network”, that is, the organization that operates the Texas power grid.

It was these arguments that finally caught the attention of politicians.

Since last year, several state and national lawmakers have told the press that weather vanes range from gathering military intelligence to preventing pilot training, or that connecting the wind farm to the Texas power grid could trigger a cyberattack, alter the power supply and cause deliberate interruptions.

In July 2020, for example, Texas senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, along with former congressman Will Hurd, sent a letter to then US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking him to investigate the wind farm.

“There is concern about a project linked to the Communist Party of China that is so close to the pilot training area that it could threaten our competitive advantage and our national security,” the letter said.

Specifically, the US Foreign Investment Committee (CFius) was asked to investigate the potential risks to national security, which it did. But, to the discontent of local authorities, the project was approved by federal inspections at the end of the year.

“Why do we allow a Chinese company to do this project in the US? A former American general could not do this kind of project in China,” Hurd told Foreign Policy magazine last year.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, US Senator Ted Cruz is one of the politicians who spoke out against Sun’s wind farm

Stephen Lindsey, a spokesman for one of the Guanghui Group’s US subsidiaries, GH America, told Forbes that the Sun wind farm received federal approval because it met the state’s regulatory framework.

Lindsey, meanwhile, said GH America hopes the new Texas law will not affect its business plan.

In this regard, Campbell acknowledged to the press that the law is not retroactive, but says he is working to stop the bill, which she considers worrisome.

Another explanation

For years, ostentation was seen as a negative in China. Even today, millionaire entrepreneurs face increasingly stringent government regulations.

The most famous case is that of Jack Ma and his e-commerce giant Alibaba, who in April were fined $2.8 billion for abusing their position in the Chinese market for years.

Such is the influence of this and other companies that several analysts told the BBC that there is a political message behind the government’s growing antagonism to private enterprises: nothing can be bigger or more powerful in the lives of Chinese citizens than the Communist Party.

That’s why journalist John Hyatt, a billionaire expert at Forbes, speculates: “Sun may just be wanting to take money out of China, like many of his countrymen.”