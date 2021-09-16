The Chinese tycoon who bought 140,000 hectares of land next to a US military base

American F35

Future pilots of military aircraft such as F-35s are trained at Laughlin Air Force Base

What began as a concern of a group of Texas environmentalists led to the creation of a state law to protect “critical infrastructure” against “nations hostile” to the United States.

The so-called Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, which went into effect in July, specifically covers companies in China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, and prohibits them from accessing infrastructure such as the electricity grid, water system and cybersecurity.

However, the law’s co-author, State Senator Donna Campbell, makes no secret that the idea came specifically from the presence of Chinese tycoon Sun Guangxin in Val Verde County, near the Mexican border.

Since 2016, the businessman and ex-military man has purchased 140,000 hectares in an area crossed by the Devils, one of the most pristine rivers in Texas and home to several endangered species, and also home to Laughlin Air Force Base, a training ground. for military pilots.