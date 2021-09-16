The Farm 13: Jeez! Dayane and Aline exchange pecks and make out in the bathroom; fans cheer for romance between people – watch

by

The weather warmed up on the Farm! Kkk The second episode of “A Fazenda 13” was marked by the formation of a ‘couple’ that is already dear to internet users – model Dayane Mello and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro. It all started with a peoas seal in the kitchen, still at dawn on Wednesday (15th).

After the bite, the actress hugged the girl from Santa Catarina and praised her energy and personality. “You are a very good person. It has a beautiful shine!”, declared Aline. Do you think it stopped there? Nothing! In the early hours of this Thursday (16), the ex-panicat headed to the bathroom to prepare for bed. After a relaxing bath, the brunette exchanged “intense make out” with Dayane.

Even with the duo’s joking tone, MC Gui liked and a lot what he saw! “My God, look at this, guys!”, he snapped, surprised, as he watched Dayane and Aline rubbing each other – he even swiped his butt. WL! “Catch, right?”, joked the model. “No, keep it there, for God’s sake! You want to kill me!”, the singer begged, eliciting laughter from her fellow prisoners. Help! Hahaha

In another moment, it was the turn of the former Italian Big Brother to praise Mineiro. Dayane, however, did not focus on the actress’ personality, but on a part of her body – her butt! “Is it over there (Aline) is cute and beautiful, right?”, declared Valentina Francavilla, in a chat with the model and Medrado. Without a word of mouth, the girl from Santa Catarina fired: “Guys, she has an ass!” Call the firefighters, and soon the hay catches fire! Hahaha

Will the game come true by the end of the reality show? If it depends on the fans, for sure! Due to the “chemistry” of the two, many netizens recalled that Dayane revealed to be bisexual during his passage through “Big Brother” in Italy and speculated a possible romance between the people. Aline Mineiro, in turn, entered “A Fazenda 13” in a relationship with the comedian Léo Lins, but previously stated in an interview with the podcast “Talk Show” that she has an open relationship and stays with other women when she feels like it.

The information was more than enough to spark the imagination of fans, who are already eager for the jokes between the two to become something more! Spy only the best reactions to the ‘romance’:

