The Farm 13: Jeez! Dayane and Aline exchange pecks and make out in the bathroom; fans cheer for romance between people – watch

The weather warmed up on the Farm! Kkk The second episode of “A Fazenda 13” was marked by the formation of a ‘couple’ that is already dear to internet users – model Dayane Mello and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro. It all started with a peoas seal in the kitchen, still at dawn on Wednesday (15th).

Dayane already gave Aline kkkkk surreale pic.twitter.com/uTDnt2RUIl — Tropa Mello 🍷 (@Tropa_Reallity) September 15, 2021

After the bite, the actress hugged the girl from Santa Catarina and praised her energy and personality. “You are a very good person. It has a beautiful shine!”, declared Aline. Do you think it stopped there? Nothing! In the early hours of this Thursday (16), the ex-panicat headed to the bathroom to prepare for bed. After a relaxing bath, the brunette exchanged “intense make out” with Dayane.

Even with the duo’s joking tone, MC Gui liked and a lot what he saw! “My God, look at this, guys!”, he snapped, surprised, as he watched Dayane and Aline rubbing each other – he even swiped his butt. WL! “Catch, right?”, joked the model. “No, keep it there, for God’s sake! You want to kill me!”, the singer begged, eliciting laughter from her fellow prisoners. Help! Hahaha

A few minutes ago, Dayane and Aline rubbed together playfully.

Bill: “Oh my God, look at this, guys!”

Dayane: “Catch, right?”

Bill: “No, keep it there, for God’s sake.” #A Farm13 🖇 @antenadostg pic.twitter.com/DNzIaIIwpf — 𝐅𝐨𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 🐍 (@iFofocalixando) September 16, 2021

In another moment, it was the turn of the former Italian Big Brother to praise Mineiro. Dayane, however, did not focus on the actress’ personality, but on a part of her body – her butt! “Is it over there (Aline) is cute and beautiful, right?”, declared Valentina Francavilla, in a chat with the model and Medrado. Without a word of mouth, the girl from Santa Catarina fired: “Guys, she has an ass!” Call the firefighters, and soon the hay catches fire! Hahaha

Will the game come true by the end of the reality show? If it depends on the fans, for sure! Due to the “chemistry” of the two, many netizens recalled that Dayane revealed to be bisexual during his passage through “Big Brother” in Italy and speculated a possible romance between the people. Aline Mineiro, in turn, entered “A Fazenda 13” in a relationship with the comedian Léo Lins, but previously stated in an interview with the podcast “Talk Show” that she has an open relationship and stays with other women when she feels like it.

The information was more than enough to spark the imagination of fans, who are already eager for the jokes between the two to become something more! Spy only the best reactions to the ‘romance’:

Nego do borel only for dayane and the same only for aline EUHEEUUEEU AMO #Farm13 — feared by gays (@CriaturaGayy) September 16, 2021

Jeez lasqueira look at Dayane’s footprint on Aline’s neck to give a peck hahaha pic.twitter.com/12P066poP1 — Tropa Mello 🍷 (@Tropa_Reallity) September 16, 2021

Dayane and Aline have already kissed more than Stefani and Mirella pic.twitter.com/retjZ8VWbu — L (@thewichmorgana) September 16, 2021

There was a declaration, there was a kiss, there was a hug with the right hand on the ass 🗣🗣🗣🗣 How to explain Dayane and Aline #farm13 pic.twitter.com/cfDBMMtt74 — Only 🍎 (@in_conformadaa) September 16, 2021

aline to dayane “you have a great glow, you have a look…” pic.twitter.com/5wRthBAjwF — frank 👨🏼‍🌾 (@ofrankstein) September 16, 2021

If Day and Aline are already so sober, imagine at the party pic.twitter.com/IZKlHTVR9q — Jordana (@tuiitajoh) September 16, 2021

I do not believe AA Dayane will make me watch this bomb waiting for her to stay with Aline to at the end she say that the looks was interest in the Nego do Borel that hatred https://t.co/6qedv5snzu — The old woman with the silver onyx (@srtatelma) September 16, 2021

these videos of dayane and aline i pass maaaal — ִֶָ (@lunawitx) September 16, 2021

aline and dayane together are being the terror of the bishop kkkkkkkkkk help pic.twitter.com/HGA7Ih8gUA —gi. (@giicomentaa) September 16, 2021

It’s to strengthen the friendship, calm down

Aline/Dayane/Dayline pic.twitter.com/ag6mOaF2qP — nath dayline servant 🌈 (@serva_Mello) September 16, 2021

and day and aline who already kissed on the mouth?!?! my god in heaven that this — thais (@ottostorie) September 16, 2021

I repeated 7x the video of Aline taking Day’s ass — Gii ​​🍫|🍑| (@SterellaVive1) September 16, 2021

I’m worried if aline and day have already said good morning to each other it’s my friends the whim era arrives for everyone —mari. (@maricomentx) September 16, 2021