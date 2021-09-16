‘The future plan begins to be present’

O Real Madrid achieved a great triumph this Wednesday afternoon. Debuting in Champions League, the team from Spain visited the Inter Milan and won 1 to 0.

The Brazilian Rodrygo, who came in the second half, scored the winning goal at the turn off of the match, 45 minutes into the second half, after an assist from the young Camavinga, who also came off the bench.

The teams return to the field at the weekend. Inter, on the Italian side, at 1pm (GMT), will face Bologna on Saturday, with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+. Real, via LaLiga, at 4 pm (GMT), face Valencia on Sunday, with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

Night heroes for Real, Rodrygo, 20, and Camavinga, 18, were praised by the Spanish press.

The “Marca” has in its chronicle of the game the headline ‘San Rodrygo’, referring to the name of the San Siro stadium.

The Brazilian had made his mark against Inter last season as well, in a 3-2 victory in Spain.

In his column in the newspaper “AS”, Luis Nieto praised the youngsters of Real, including Camavinga, Rodrygo and Vinícius Jr.

“Camavinga wins minutes again. Ancelotti sees him as an immediate reinforcement, ahead of players like Isco or Asensio. He landed on his feet. He received a great ball from Valverde and gave it to Rodrygo, who kicked it against Handanovic. liquidated Inter in Valdebebas last year. The plan for the future begins to be present.”