The largest and most complex judicial reorganization ever carried out in the country is extended

Judge Fernando Viana, from the 7th Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, decided to extend Oi’s judicial reorganization until March 2022, reviewing the verdict taken in October 2020. The magistrate highlighted that although such extensions are rare, it is It is necessary to maintain the group’s judicial supervision while the sale processes of Oi Móvel and Infraco (already renamed to V.tal) are processed at Anatel and Cade. He also recalled that the company’s creditors agreed with the possibility of an extension when they approved the amendment to the group’s recovery plan, in September 2020.

Both the Public Ministry and the judicial administrator of Oi, the AJ Wald office, were consulted and agreed to the extension. But there was disagreement. The Public Ministry suggested that Oi’s RJ ended on December 15 of this year. The AJ Wald office defended the extension until May 31, 2022, a limit provided for in the amended recovery plan and approved by creditors. The dates correspond to the expectations of each one regarding the conclusion of the sales of UPI Infraco and UPI Móvel.

Viana preferred, however, neither one way nor the other. It granted the extension until the end of March 2022. And it highlights:

“The finalization of the procedures for the disposal of the UPIs of the gigantic Oi/Telemar economic Group, submitted to the largest recovery process in our history, due to its uniqueness, specificity, complexity and importance, cannot be carried out without the supervision of the Judiciary Branch, even more for dealing with a company that provides an essential and strategic public service for the country”.

Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, with indebtedness above R$65 billion. Since then, the company has approved a recovery plan that foresees the sale of non-strategic assets and a focus on fixed broadband. In addition to asset sales, which raised more than R$36 billion, the company renegotiated terms of up to 20 years for paying creditors, converting part of them into shareholders, and discounting amounts owed to Anatel.

