The lawyer who says he ordered his own death for his son to receive insurance

by

Murdaugh family

Credit, Facebook/Maggie Murdaugh

Photo caption,

Margaret, Paul and Alex Murdaugh

Prominent American lawyer Alex Murdaugh plotted his own death so that his son could receive $10 million in life insurance, police say.

The defense now confirms that Murdaugh hired an assassin for hire to shoot him, in the expectation that his surviving son could receive the insurance proceeds.

The incident comes just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and another son were found gunned down, the latest twist in a series of tragedies and scandals that have plagued the family.

Check out what is known about the case below.