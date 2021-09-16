The newest jewel in Belgian football almost became a tennis player and overshadowed PSG trio – 16/09/2021

The 15th of September was one of those days marked to go down in history. The day to see Messi, Neymar and Mbappé together, the most expensive and strongest trio in world football. Day of rout. To make a pool. How many goals will each of them score?

Well, whoever bet on failure won. Whoever turned on the TV to see the three of them saw another boy. Charles De Ketelaere, 20 years old, born in Bruges, Belgium. He was the highest scorer of the match by SofaScore’s statistical system. He also had some of Brugge’s best moves in the match, which ended up tied 1-1 by the European Champions League.

Who is the boy?

De Ketelaere has played for Brugge since he was 8 years old and, alongside football, he played tennis at a high level. He was local champion and could have pursued a career in the sport. He ended up opting for football, played his first match as a professional exactly two years ago and is now the most promising sportsman in Belgium – he has already been called up once for the senior team, after having passed through all the youth teams (from the sub- 16).

“In tennis, I couldn’t deal with my losses and I was also very nervous about the attitudes of some of the boys I played against. I even meditated to calm down,” said De Ketelaere in an interview with “Het Niewsblad”. “In soccer, it’s easier to find excuses for defeats, whereas in tennis it’s you with yourself.”

Tall, 1.92 m, but fast, De Ketelaere has been used as a forward, midfielder, winger and even left-back. Some scouts say the various roles he can do are an advantage, while others believe he needs to establish a position closer to the box soon and start scoring more goals to explode his career. In the season so far, there are three goals and two assists in nine games. He is therefore already approaching the five goals he scored in 46 matches the previous year.

The strength of De Ketelaere’s game lies in his tactical and defensive functions and in his strength not to lose duels. He is a physical, technical and visionary player who starts to stand out in a “fashionable” position: the fake 9. When he has the ball under control, he is hardly disarmed. The last pass is better, close to the goal.

At the moment, Brugge estimates that the boy has a market value of approximately 25 million euros. Milan and Atalanta have already shown interest in the signing, but after the great game they played against PSG and the showcase that this Champions League will mean (Brugge will still play twice against City, from Guardiola), it’s possible that the values ​​go up a lot .

Today away from tennis, From Ketelaere studies in his spare time to get a degree in law. But his main object of study is himself. “I watch all my games and I’m very critical. The pressure always comes from me, I can’t imagine a moment when I feel there’s nothing to improve.”