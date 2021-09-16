The Pope: no one owns the gifts received for the good of the Church

Francisco said that the exercise of government within associations and movements is an issue that is particularly dear to him, “considering the cases of abuse of various types that have occurred in these realities and that are always rooted in the abuse of power. The Holy See has had to intervene in recent years, starting difficult processes of rehabilitation.”

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis received in audience at the Vatican this Thursday (16/09) the participants of the meeting with the moderators of associations of the faithful, ecclesial movements and new communities, promoted by the Department for the Laity, the Family and Life , on the theme “The responsibility of government in lay associations: an ecclesial service”.

Francisco thanked the participants for their presence despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic that prevented some people from traveling because of restrictions in place in many countries. He welcomed and thanked those who participated online.

true ecclesial mission

In recent months, you have seen with your own eyes and touched with your own hands the suffering and anguish of many men and women due to the pandemic, especially in the poorest countries, where many of you are present. I thank you because you did not fail to bring your solidarity, your help, your evangelical witness, even in the most difficult months, when the contagions were very high. Despite the restrictions due to the necessary preventive measures, you did not surrender, on the contrary, I know that many of you have multiplied your actions, adapting to the concrete situations you had to face, with the creativity that comes from love, because those who feel loved by the Lord love without measure.

“As members of associations of the faithful, international ecclesial movements and other communities, you have a true ecclesial mission. I am thinking especially of those who, being on the existential peripheries of our societies, live abandonment and loneliness in their flesh and suffer because of many material needs and moral and spiritual poverty. It will do us all good to remember each day not only the poverty of others, but also, and above all, our poverty,” the Pope said.

Francis also said the associations of the faithful, ecclesial movements and new communities “are also, despite the limitations and sins of everyday life, a clear sign of the Church’s vitality: you are a missionary force and a prophetic presence that gives us hope for the future. A future that must be prepared here and now, learning to listen and discern the present time with honesty and courage and with the availability to have a constant encounter with the Lord, a constant personal conversion. to live in a “parallel world”, distilled, far from the real challenges of society, culture and all those people who live by your side and await your Christian witness.”

Do not lock yourself in an “iron barrel”

According to the Pope, “belonging to an association, a movement or a community, especially if they refer to a charism, should not lock us in an “iron barrel”, make us feel safe, as if there was no need to respond to challenges and changes. All of us Christians are always on the way, always in conversion, always discerning to do God’s will.”

Next, Francisco said that the exercise of government within associations and movements is an issue that is particularly dear to him, “considering the cases of abuse of various types that have occurred in these realities and that are always rooted in the abuse of power. Sometimes the Holy See has had to intervene in recent years, starting difficult processes of rehabilitation. I think not only of these very bad situations, which make a lot of noise, but also of the illnesses that come from the weakening of the foundational charism, which becomes lukewarm and loses its ability to attract”.

the desire for power

Next, the Pope cited two obstacles that a Christian may encounter in his path that prevent him from becoming a true servant of God and of others: the desire for power and disloyalty.

Our desire for power expresses itself in many ways in the life of the Church, for example, when we feel, by virtue of the role we have, of having to make decisions about every aspect of the life of our association, diocese, parish, congregation. We delegate tasks and responsibilities for certain areas to others, but only in theory! In practice, delegation to others is emptied out by the desire to be everywhere. This desire for power cancels out all forms of subsidiarity. This attitude is bad and ends up draining the ecclesial body of its strength. It’s a bad way to “discipline”.

disloyalty

The other obstacle, disloyalty, “we find it when someone wants to serve the Lord, but they also serve things other than the Lord. It’s a bit like playing a double game! We say in words that we want to serve God and others , but in fact we serve our ego and we give in to our desire to appear, to gain recognition and appreciation. Let us not forget that true service is free and unconditional, it knows no calculations or pretensions,” the Pope said.

We fall into the trap of disloyalty when we present ourselves to others as the only interpreters of the charism, the only heirs of our association or movement; or when, deeming ourselves indispensable, we do our best to occupy positions for life; or even when we intend to decide a priori who should be our successor. No one owns the gifts received for the good of the Church, no one should suffocate them. On the contrary, each one, wherever the Lord has placed him, is called to make them grow and bear fruit, confident in the fact that it is God who works everything in everyone and that our true good bears fruit in ecclesial communion.

“We are living members of the Church and that is why we need to trust in the Holy Spirit, who works in the life of each association, in each member, acts in each one of us. Hence the confidence in the discernment of charisms entrusted to the Church’s authority. Be aware of the apostolic strength and the prophetic gift that are given to them in a renewed way today”, concluded Francis.