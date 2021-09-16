The Pope: the Virgin is a model of the faith of the Slovak people, a faith that is on the way

The Pontiff’s homily at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows in Šaštin, Slovakia focused on the figure of Mary, “the Mother who gives us the Son Jesus. Mary is the way that introduces us into the Heart of Christ, who he gave his life for our love”. “We can look to Mary as a model of faith”, the Pope said, “and in her faith we recognize three characteristics: the path, prophecy and compassion”.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis presided over the Eucharistic celebration on the Esplanade of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows, in Šaštin, Slovakia, this Wednesday morning (15/09).

The Pontiff’s homily focused on the figure of Mary, “the Mother who gives us the Son Jesus. Mary is the way that introduces us into the Heart of Christ, who gave her life for our love”. “We can look to Mary as a model of faith”, the Pope said, “and in her faith we recognize three characteristics: the path, prophecy and compassion”.

The way

“Mary’s faith is a faith that sets out on its way. The young woman from Nazareth, as soon as she received the Angel’s announcement, “went on her way (…) to the mountain”, to visit and help Elizabeth, her cousin .”

Mary “lived that gift received as a mission to fulfill; she felt the need to open the door and leave the house; she gave life and body to the impatience with which God wants to reach all men to save them with his love”.

That is why Mary sets out on the journey: she prefers the unknowns of the journey to the comfort of her habits, the fatigue of the journey rather than the stability of the house, the risk of a faith that is at stake, becoming a gift of love for the other than the security of a quiet religiosity. Her entire life will be a path behind her Son, as the first disciple, to Calvary, at the foot of the Cross. Mary always walks.

“The Virgin is a model of the faith of this Slovak people: a faith that sets out on the journey, always animated by simple and sincere devotion, always on a pilgrimage in search of the Lord”, the Pope said.

The prophecy

“Mary’s faith is also a prophetic faith. With her own life, the young woman from Nazareth is a prophecy of God’s work in history, of his merciful action that subverts the logics of the world, exalting the humble and overthrowing the proud. Mary She is the Daughter of Zion announced by the prophets of Israel, the Virgin who will conceive God with us, Emmanuel As the Immaculate Virgin, Mary is an icon of our vocation: like her, we are called to be holy and immaculate in love, making us image of Christ.” Mary “brings in her womb the Word of God made flesh, Jesus”, Francis said, inviting us not to forget that faith cannot be reduced “to sugar that sweetens life. Jesus is a sign of contradiction He came to bring light where there is darkness, uncovering darkness and forcing it to surrender. That is why darkness always fights against Him. one cannot remain lukewarm in front of Jesus, with “one foot in two shoes.” Welcoming him means accepting that he unravels my contradictions, my idols, the suggestions of evil, and become for me resurrection, the one who always lifts me up, who takes me by the hand and makes me start again.

Even today Slovakia needs these prophets. From you bishops who follow this path. It is not about being hostile to the world, but being “signs of contradiction” in the world. Christians who know how to show, with their life, the beauty of the Gospel: who are weavers of dialogue where positions become rigid; that make fraternal life shine in society, where we are often divided and opposed; that spread the good scent of acceptance and solidarity, where personal and collective selfishness often prevails; that protect and keep life where logics of death reign.

the compassion

“Mary is the Mother of compassion. Her faith is compassionate”, Francisco said. “She who defined herself as “the handmaid of the Lord” and who took care, with maternal solicitude, that wine would not be lacking at the wedding at Cana, shared with her Son the mission of salvation, right up to the foot of the Cross. Our Lady of Sorrows simply remains. It doesn’t run away, it doesn’t try to save itself, it doesn’t use human artifices or spiritual anesthetics to escape pain. This is the proof of compassion: to stand by the cross. To have a face marred by tears , but with the faith of those who know that, in his Son, God transforms suffering and conquers death.”

And we too, looking at the Virgin Mother Sorrowful, open ourselves to a faith that becomes compassion, that becomes a sharing of life with those who are wounded, those who suffer and those who are forced to carry heavy crosses on their shoulders. A faith that does not remain in the abstract, but makes us enter the flesh and makes us solidary with the needy. This faith, in the style of God, humbly and silently lifts the suffering of the world and irrigates the furrows of history with salvation.

Farewell to the Slovak people

At the end of the Mass, Pope Francis took his leave of Slovakia with a greeting.

Dear brothers and sisters!

The time has come to say goodbye to your country. In this Eucharist, I gave thanks to God for having granted me the grace to come to be with you and conclude my pilgrimage in the devout embrace of his people, celebrating together the great religious and national feast of the patron saint, Nossa Senhora das Dores.

Finally, the Pope thanked the Slovak people for their welcome and all those who collaborated in different ways, especially with prayer, in the preparation of his visit to the country.